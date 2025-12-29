USD 9.6 Bn Telecom Expense Management Market Opportunities Analyzed in a 2025-2030 Research Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Mordor Intelligence, the telecom expense management market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises seek greater visibility and control over rising telecom and mobility costs. The Telecom Expense Management Market size is estimated at USD 4.95 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period (2025–2030).

This expansion is driven by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, hybrid work models, cloud communications, and multi-carrier contracts across global enterprises. Organizations are increasingly adopting automated TEM solutions to streamline invoice validation, manage mobile assets, ensure contract compliance, and improve cost governance. As digital transformation accelerates, the telecom expense management industry continues to evolve from basic cost tracking toward advanced analytics and AI-driven optimization platforms.

Telecom Expense Management Market: Key Technology Shifts

Rising Mobility Complexity in the Hybrid Work Era

The growing shift toward hybrid work and bring-your-own-device practices has made mobility management more complex for organizations. With employees using multiple devices across locations, companies must manage usage, security, and billing more carefully. Cross-border operations further add challenges through fluctuating roaming charges and compliance requirements. As mobility costs rise, businesses are increasingly turning to integrated platforms that bring visibility, control, and accountability to telecom and device-related spending.



Smarter Expense Control Through AI Automation

The use of AI and advanced analytics is transforming how organizations monitor and control telecom expenses. Instead of relying on manual checks, intelligent systems can automatically review invoices, detect irregularities, and highlight improvement opportunities. These tools reduce repetitive work, improve accuracy, and allow teams to focus on strategic vendor discussions. By continuously learning from usage and policy patterns, automated platforms help businesses optimize costs and strengthen compliance across telecom operations.

TEM Market Regional Outlook

North America continues to see strong adoption of telecom expense management solutions due to complex regulatory requirements and the presence of large enterprises operating across multiple countries. Managing diverse voice, data, and connected-device services has pushed organizations to rely on advanced analytics to control costs and improve internal cost allocation.



In the Asia–Pacific region, rapid enterprise digitization and expanding connectivity needs are driving demand for more structured telecom cost oversight. Businesses operating across multiple markets face varying regulations, billing formats, and currency challenges, leading finance teams to adopt centralized platforms that improve visibility and simplify expense consolidation.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of BYOD and mobile workforce adoption

4.2.2 Need for visibility into telecom spend and tariff complexity

4.2.3 Shift from CapEx to OpEx via managed services

4.2.4 And more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-security concerns limiting TEM outsourcing

4.3.2 Fragmented invoice formats and lack of standards

4.3.3 Shadow-IT obscuring usage data accuracy

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Macroeconomic Impact Analysis (incl. COVID-19 and Inflation)

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Invoice Management

5.1.2 Mobility and Device Management

5.1.3 Sourcing and Procurement

5.1.4 Expense Auditing and Optimization



5.1.5 Usage Management and Reporting

5.1.6 and more

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Managed Service

5.2.2 Hosted / Cloud Service

5.2.3 and more

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud / SaaS

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 IT and Telecom

5.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.5.6 and more



5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.6.3.6 ASEAN (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand)



5.6.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Colombia

5.6.4.4 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Israel

5.6.5.5 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Nigeria

5.6.6.3 Kenya

5.6.6.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tangoe Inc.

6.4.2 Calero-MDSL

6.4.3 Cass Information Systems Inc.

6.4.4 Sakon Inc.

6.4.5 Tellennium Inc.

6.4.6 WidePoint Corporation

6.4.7 Avotus Corporation

6.4.8 Valicom Corporation

6.4.9 Upland Software Inc. (Cimpl)

6.4.10 CGI Inc.

6.4.11 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/telecom-expense-management-market?utm_source=globenewswire



