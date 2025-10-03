Antimony Market in The U.S. Projected To Grow Significantly as Critical Minerals are Becoming Vital Across Many Sectors

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The global Antimony market is expected to continue the substantial growth it has seen in recent years. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that: “The global antimony market size was USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 1.08 billion in 2024 to USD 1.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the antimony market with a market share of 64.36% in 2023. Moreover, the antimony market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 106.57 million by 2032, driven by the growing demand for OSHA regulated flame retardant clothing.” The report continued: “Antimony also called as stibnite (Sb) is a silver-grey chemical element with a silky, glossy surface. At ambient temperature, it is stable, but when heated, it interacts with oxygen to generate stibnite trioxide (Sb2O3). It has a melting point of 630°C and a density of 6.697 g/cm3 despite its low melting point. It is extremely rare in the Earth's crust, with only 0.4 parts per million (ppm) in the upper crust. It can be found in over 100 different mineral species, often combined with other elements, including mercury, silver, and gold. Stibnite is the most common ore material (Sb2S3). In 2011, 2014, and 2017, it was on the EU's list of key raw commodities. Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).

Fortune Business Insights added: “Certain semiconductor devices, such as infrared detectors and diodes, are made with Sb in the electronics sector. To increase their hardness and strength, it is alloyed with certain other metals such as lead. Batteries make use of a Pb-Sb alloy. Cable sheathing, and bullets are some of the other applications for alloys. Flame retardant materials, ceramics, glass, paints, and enamels are all made using its compounds. The experiment of sustainable development at the start of the 21st century has become systemic, with environmental, economic, and social dimensions on an identical footing. Metal recycling is one of the important practices of sustainability, which is being adopted by various companies. Metal recycling ends the loop in the production process, resulting in reduction of the amount of waste that ends up into landfill. The metal recycling can prove to be very effective with selection of the material that is to be recycled. The industrial significance of antimony can be largely associated with its use as a flame retardant in coatings, plastics, and electronics, as a decolorizing agent in glass, catalyst for the production of PET polymers, and as an alloy in lead-acid batteries.”

American Antimony Corporation Confirms World-Class Intercept: 87 m (285 ft) @ 1.46% Sb, Including up to 5.59% Sb and 1.33 g/t Au, with Exceptionally Low Arsenic (<50 ppm), and Expands District-Scale Potential at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Canyon, Nevada - American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), is pleased to report certified laboratory results from its Phase One drilling campaign at the flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada’s historic Bernice Canyon District. Results confirm world-class intercepts and establish the district-wide continuity of a minimum 3.2 km felsite dike system hosting extensive stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization with associated gold. This felsite dike system has the potential to rank among the richest antimony deposits worldwide, with the added advantage of exceptionally low arsenic levels (<50 ppm in most intervals), supporting clean metallurgy and favorable processing economics.

Drilling Program Summary

14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed, totaling 5,570 feet (1,697.7 meters) , with depths ranging 300–800 ft (61–232 m).

completed, totaling , with depths ranging 300–800 ft (61–232 m). 10 of 14 holes intersected the targeted felsite dike, confirming strong structural and geochemical continuity.

intersected the targeted felsite dike, confirming strong structural and geochemical continuity. Results include some of the thickest and highest-grade antimony zones documented in the U.S. in decades .

. The felsite dike swarm extends from the Arrance Mine through IHX and south to King Solomon, defining a continuous 3.2 km (2-mile) mineralized corridor.

Key Intercepts (Certified Lab Assays)

BC25-03 – Arrance Core Zone (“Spectacular Intercept”) 87 m (285 ft) continuous felsite-hosted mineralization (103.6–190.5 m). Average 1.46% Sb (14,600 ppm) , up to 5.59% Sb , with many in-situ assays between 2%–3% Sb . Gold up to 1.33 g/t Au ; average 0.27 g/t Au across the interval. Confirms vertical continuity of mineralization to ~500 ft depth.



BC25-11 – Central Corridor 12.3 m @ 1.06% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au (134.1–146.4 m). Supports increasing grade and thickness with depth.



BC25-02 – Arrance (Lower Adit) 7.6 m @ 1.08% Sb with gold credits. First laboratory-confirmed Sb intercept of the program.



BC25-05 – Arrance True Width Test 7.6 m @ 0.72% Sb and 0.33 g/t Au. Confirms true dike width ~25 ft (7.6 m) .



BC25-01 & BC25-04 – Peripheral Step-Outs Sb assays up to 0.39% Sb (3,893 ppm) with gold up to 0.43 g/t. Confirm zoning and southern strike continuity.





Geological Insights & Global Comparatives - Drilling results confirm that felsite dike swarms are the principal host of stibnite (Sb₂S₃) mineralization at Bernice Canyon. This setting directly compares to two globally significant Sb systems:

Xikuangshan Sb Deposit, China – The world’s largest antimony deposit, Xikuangshan is similarly hosted in felsic dikes that acted as conduits for Sb-rich hydrothermal fluids. The Bernice Canyon intercepts, particularly BC25-03 (87 m @ 1.46% Sb), demonstrate thickness and grade on par with Xikuangshan’s productive zones, underscoring Nevada’s potential for large-scale, in situ antimony resources.

– The world’s largest antimony deposit, Xikuangshan is similarly hosted in felsic dikes that acted as conduits for Sb-rich hydrothermal fluids. The Bernice Canyon intercepts, particularly BC25-03 (87 m @ 1.46% Sb), demonstrate thickness and grade on par with Xikuangshan’s productive zones, underscoring Nevada’s potential for Schlaining Ore District, Austria – A historic European producer that supplied antimony for over 200 years, Schlaining’s mineralization is likewise dike-hosted, marked by quartz–carbonate–stibnite veining and disseminated stibnite along altered felsite contacts. Its longevity highlights the durability and economic importance of felsite-hosted Sb systems.



Together, these analogues confirm Bernice Canyon’s felsite dike system—mapped over 3.2 km of strike length and open in all directions—is geologically consistent with some of the largest and most enduring antimony-producing regions worldwide. Critically, arsenic values remain exceptionally low (<50 ppm in most intervals), offering a metallurgical advantage for clean, market-ready concentrates.

Management Commentary - “These Phase One drill results mark a breakthrough moment for American Antimony/Xtra Energy,” said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO. “Hole BC25-03 demonstrates the thickness and grade required to classify Arrance as a world-class antimony system. Combined with results across 14 holes, we now confirm district-wide continuity of felsite dike-hosted mineralization spanning at least 3.2 kilometers. The combination of scale, clean metallurgy, and associated gold credits positions us at the forefront of developing a strategically important U.S. domestic source of antimony.”

Shahsavar added: “The Antimony King Mine, while not yet fully tested, represents a different style of mineralization with the potential to host an even larger deposit than the Arrance–IHX–King Solomon corridor. Importantly, only 4 of 22 historic mines on our claims have been tested to date—less than 8% of our 4,153-acre land package. Phase One drilling has covered just 330 acres, underscoring that the discovery potential at Bernice Canyon remains truly immense”. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for XTPT at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/XTPT/news/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB:DTREF) recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Argos Strontium Project, securing 100% ownership of the largest known strontium deposit in the United States at a time when the nation relies entirely on imports for its strontium supply. This strategic acquisition strengthens Dateline's critical minerals portfolio, aligning with U.S. priorities to secure domestic production of minerals vital to national security. The Argos project, located ~100 km from Dateline's flagship Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) mine, will now be fully controlled by Dateline and advanced alongside its core gold-REE operations.

Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director of Dateline Resources, commented: "Consolidating 100% ownership of the Argos strontium project is a significant milestone for Dateline. It gives us full control over a uniquely strategic asset at a time when the U.S. is urgently seeking domestic sources of minerals. Argos is a natural fit within our portfolio, it's near our Colosseum project and complements our focus on minerals needed for advanced technologies. We intend to progress Argos in a disciplined manner that adds value without detracting from Colosseum's development. With strontium's importance in electric vehicles, defense ordnance, and even space systems growing, having the only American strontium deposit of note puts Dateline in an enviable position. We look forward to advancing Argos alongside our flagship gold-REE project and delivering on our strategy to supply materials crucial to the nation's industrial and security needs."

The United Steelworkers union (USW) is recently expressing cautious optimism over a proposed merger of mining giants Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) and Anglo American that will affect over 2,500 USW members at the Highland Valley Copper mine and the Trail Smelting Operations in British Columbia.

“In announcing this proposed merger, statements by executives from Teck Resources and Anglo American have included promising commitments regarding employment and investments in Teck’s operations in British Columbia,” said Scott Lunny, director of the USW for western and northern Canada.

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) recently announced that its 100% owned U.S. subsidiary Alaska Range Resources, LLC (ARR), has been awarded US$43.4 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to produce antimony trisulfide at its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project (Estelle Project) in Alaska.

The award will enable ARR to accelerate development of a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain to extract, concentrate, and refine stibnite to produce military grade antimony trisulfide to assist in meeting the U.S. defense industrial base demands.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: “We are proud to have ARR partner with the U.S. Department of War to help secure a fully domestic, redundant supply chain for the munitions and other defense products our troops need to keep our nation and allies safe, as well as future supply to the U.S. industrial base for a wide range of traditional and high-tech applications, including semiconductors and energy systems.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced that it has amended its agreement to acquire the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the “Tanbreez Project”) from Rimbal Pty Ltd. (“Rimbal”), a company controlled by geologist and project founder Gregory Barnes.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Critical Metals Corp now has the right to increase its ownership stake in the Tanbreez Project from 42% to 92.5% upon the issuance of approximately 14.5 million ordinary shares of the Company to Rimbal. Under the original agreement, the consideration for this increase in ownership was an unspecified number of shares of Critical Metals Corp with a value of $116 million determined at the time of the increase. The amended agreement revises the original agreement to provide a firm number of shares (14.5 million ordinary shares) to be issued to Rimbal at the closing, which implies a value of $8.00 per Critical Metals Corp ordinary share. The transaction remains subject to Greenland governmental approval.

