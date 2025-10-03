Catheter Fixation Devices Market Expected to Grow to USD 2.77 Billion by 2032 – S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, The Catheter Fixation Devices Market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.22% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. market, in particular, is expected to expand from USD 0.40 billion in 2023 to USD 0.74 billion by 2032.

The primary factor supporting this market expansion is the rising frequency of catheter use due to the increasing number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurological disorders. Additionally, North America and Europe, with strict regulations on infection control, are witnessing a growing demand for catheter fixation devices in terms of preventing nosocomial infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 300 million catheters are used annually in the country, of which about 3 million are central venous catheters, and the importance of fixed devices is expected to increase in the future. ​





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.22% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The arterial securement devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 due to the crucial nature of their application in cardiovascular procedures. An increase in geographically rooted government initiatives aimed at ensuring access to healthcare and educating people about infection prevention has also been contributing to the wide demand for arterial securement devices globally.

By End-Use

In 2023, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the catheter stabilization devices market at 58%, owing to the high usage of these devices in inpatient and outpatient procedures. The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has fueled demand for innovative catheter stabilization solutions. These minimize complications, such as CLABSIs and patient safety by preventing dislodged.

North America Held the Largest Share of 36% in 2023; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over 2024-2032

In 2023, North America remained the leading region in the catheter stabilization devices market and held a share of nearly 36% of the global market. The dominance of this region can be attributed to several factors including the high volume of surgical procedures necessitating catheterization, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption rate of innovative catheter securement solutions. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the factor are the high healthcare spending, infection prevention awareness levels, and the rising number of surgical procedures being conducted owing to numerous chronic diseases.

Recent News:

In April 2023 , ConvaTec purchased an anti-infective nitric oxide technology platform to expand its portfolio in the area of infection prevention.

, ConvaTec purchased an anti-infective nitric oxide technology platform to expand its portfolio in the area of infection prevention. In September 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc. acquired the Clik-FIX catheter securement device product portfolio from Starboard Medical to bolster its peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy business.

