Parsons Honored as One of Glassdoor’s Best-Led Companies

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation announced today that it has been recognized by Glassdoor, an online community for workplace conversations, with a mission to build healthier, more transparent work communities for all, as one of the Best-Led Companies. The recognition is based on employee reviews and ratings published on Glassdoor in the previous year.

In 2025, 50 honorees were recognized, representing a myriad of industries from food service to software. At #27, Parsons is top ranked among national security and critical infrastructure companies, and the only of its peer group on the list.

“Being named one of Glassdoor’s Best-Led Companies is a testament to the people-first culture our leadership team has built, with our President and CEO Carey Smith at the helm,” said Susan Balaguer, chief human resources officer for Parsons. “Our entire executive team is honored to have earned this recognition through the thoughtful feedback from our own employees, who embody Parsons’ values as we collectively work to deliver for our teammates, customers, and shareholders in the national security and critical infrastructure sectors.”

The Best-Led rankings summarize the employee reviews of Parsons’ leaders as “inviting, learning-led, and balanced.” The executive leadership team has invested heavily in learning and development opportunities for all employees, including LinkedIn Learning licenses company-wide, facilitated live professional development courses for employees and managers, as well as cohort-based leadership development programs for managers and executives. A strong culture of feedback contributes to employee satisfaction, with heavy emphasis on multiple one-on-one performance discussions each year, as well as an annual employee survey that has led to significant improvements to flex work options, leave time, and benefits.

