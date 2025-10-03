Strategic Hire Underscores Ongoing Marketing Elevation and Realignment at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing marketing visioning, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has appointed Kayla Fleeman as senior regional marketing director for the company’s Sarasota region. This strategic hire marks the next phase in implementing the firm's enhanced regional marketing service model, designed to deliver elevated global real estate advisor support, localized strategies, streamlined execution, and improved brand alignment.

Fleeman brings more than a decade of real estate marketing experience and a strong track record of supporting professionals with branding strategies that elevate listings, particularly within the luxury segment. She most recently served as a senior member of the marketing team at Michael Saunders & Company.

Originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Fleeman relocated to Sarasota after graduating from Limestone College in 2015, where she played Division II field hockey. She and her husband, Sean, are raising two daughters, Blake and Sutton, in the heart of the Gulf Coast.

Her appointment comes as Premier Sotheby's International Realty continues to expand its regionally driven marketing infrastructure across key Florida and North Carolina markets, supported by an internal team of almost thirty experts representing all aspects of an agency under the direction of industry veteran and Chief Marketing Officer, Kathy Forrester.

“The appointment of Kayla Fleeman as senior regional marketing director underscores our elevated commitment to advancing global advisor support and brand visibility in the Sarasota region. With a proven track record in luxury real estate marketing and an exceptional understanding of the local market, Kayla’s leadership is poised to set a new standard in strategic marketing collaboration, ensuring our advisors are equipped with the tools and insights to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Kathy Forrester, Chief Marketing Officer, Premier Sotheby's International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

