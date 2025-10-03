BexBack Launches No-KYC 100x Leverage Trading with Double Deposit Bonuses









SINGAPORE, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack Exchange , a fast-growing crypto derivatives platform trusted by over 500,000 traders, is breaking barriers with no-KYC registration, 100x leverage futures trading, and exclusive deposit promotions designed to give both new and seasoned traders an edge.

Two Powerful Bonuses for Traders





$100 First Deposit Bonus – Deposit at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and receive a $100 USDT bonus that can be used to offset losses.









100% Deposit Bonus – Deposit from 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT, and BexBack doubles it instantly, up to 10 BTC equivalent. Profits earned using the bonus are fully withdrawable.



In addition, all new users receive a $50 Welcome Bonus after completing their first trade.

Why Traders Choose BexBack





No KYC Required – Start trading anonymously in minutes.



– Start trading anonymously in minutes. 100x Leverage – Amplify profits with minimal capital.



– Amplify profits with minimal capital. Zero Spread & No Slippage – Trade at true market prices, with deep liquidity for even large orders.



– Trade at true market prices, with deep liquidity for even large orders. Global Access – Available to users worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.



– Available to users worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Demo Account – Practice risk-free with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds.



The Market Opportunity

With Bitcoin swinging around the $120,000 mark and volatility showing no signs of slowing, retail traders can now tap into institutional-level tools. By combining 100x leverage with deposit bonuses, small investments can generate outsized returns in today’s fast-moving market.

Sign up on BexBack today , claim your bonuses, and start trading like a pro — no KYC required.

Website: www.bexback.com

X(Twitter): https://x.com/BexbackOfficial

Official Telegram Group: https://t.me/BexBack

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

