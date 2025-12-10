BexBack Launches 100% Deposit Bonus, No KYC Crypto Trading and 100x Leverage – Perfect for Privacy-Focused Traders





SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of increasing interest in cryptocurrency and the drive for greater privacy, BexBack has emerged as a leading platform for traders who want to maximize their returns while maintaining anonymity. The exchange is offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to 100x leverage on cryptocurrency futures trading, and no KYC requirements, making it the ideal choice for traders who value privacy and seek high-leverage opportunities.

BexBack’s New User-Focused Promotions

BexBack's promotional offerings cater to both newcomers and experienced traders, allowing them to take full advantage of market opportunities:

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your deposit and increase your trading power. For example, deposit 1 BTC, and receive 2 BTC in your account, up to a maximum of 10 BTC per deposit.





: Double your deposit and increase your trading power. For example, deposit 1 BTC, and receive 2 BTC in your account, up to a maximum of per deposit. No KYC : BexBack allows traders to start trading immediately without undergoing complex identity verification, ensuring a seamless and anonymous trading experience.





: BexBack allows traders to start trading immediately without undergoing complex identity verification, ensuring a seamless and anonymous trading experience. $50 Welcome Bonus : New users can receive $50 in USDT after completing their first trade (opening and closing a position).





: New users can receive $50 in USDT after completing their first trade (opening and closing a position). 100x Leverage: Maximize your trading potential with up to 100x leverage on crypto futures contracts, enabling traders to profit from both rising and falling markets.





Why Choose BexBack?





Zero Spread and No Slippage : BexBack provides deep liquidity, ensuring smooth, slippage-free execution at actual market prices.





: BexBack provides deep liquidity, ensuring smooth, slippage-free execution at actual market prices. Global Trading Access : With 24/7 customer support and multi-language assistance, BexBack supports users across 50+ countries, offering a platform for global crypto enthusiasts.





: With 24/7 customer support and multi-language assistance, BexBack supports users across 50+ countries, offering a platform for global crypto enthusiasts. Flexible Trading : Choose between BTC-M or USDT-M accounts for trading, and access a wide range of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more.





: Choose between BTC-M or USDT-M accounts for trading, and access a wide range of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more. No Hidden Fees : Enjoy zero deposit fees, ensuring you keep more of your profits.





: Enjoy zero deposit fees, ensuring you keep more of your profits. Powerful Tools for Traders: Take advantage of a demo account loaded with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT to practice your strategies risk-free.





BexBack’s Proven Track Record





In just over one year, BexBack has gained the trust of over 500,000 users worldwide, offering a platform that combines high-leverage trading, privacy-focused solutions, and exceptional customer support. As a Singapore-based company with global operations in the US, Canada, Europe, and other major regions, BexBack is committed to providing a secure, efficient, and transparent trading experience.

The Benefits of 100x Leverage in Crypto Futures





Amplified Returns : Trade larger positions with less capital, allowing you to capture more profits from market fluctuations.





: Trade larger positions with less capital, allowing you to capture more profits from market fluctuations. Lower Entry Barriers : Enter high-value trades with minimal initial investment, perfect for those new to the market or with limited funds.





: Enter high-value trades with minimal initial investment, perfect for those new to the market or with limited funds. Trade Volatile Markets : Maximize profit potential by trading both up and down market movements, even when the market is uncertain.





: Maximize profit potential by trading both market movements, even when the market is uncertain. Increased Capital Efficiency: Leverage gives you more bang for your buck, improving your capital’s efficiency and broadening your investment potential.





How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

With BexBack’s 100% Deposit Bonus, the bonus funds are used as margin, enabling traders to open larger positions and manage greater risk. This bonus cannot be withdrawn directly, but any profits earned through trading with it are fully withdrawable. The bonus can also serve as an additional margin during volatile market fluctuations, reducing the risk of liquidation.

Start Trading Today with BexBack

Don’t miss the chance to double your deposit, enjoy up to 100x leverage, and start trading with no KYC hassle. Sign up now to take advantage of BexBack’s exclusive promotions and make the most out of your trading experience!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

