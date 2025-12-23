BexBack Launches Christmas Trading Campaign With Double Deposit Bonus and No-KYC Futures Access





SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market enters the Christmas and year-end holiday season, reduced liquidity and heightened volatility continue to shape trading conditions. For active traders, the ability to respond quickly and efficiently during this period is critical.

To support traders navigating holiday market dynamics, BexBack has announced a Christmas and New Year trading campaign, featuring a Double Deposit Bonus, No-KYC onboarding, and up to 100x leverage on crypto futures trading.

Double Deposit Bonus Christmas Campaign

As part of its holiday initiative, BexBack is offering a Double Deposit Bonus (100%) for eligible users during the campaign period.

Campaign Period:

December 23, 2025 – January 15, 2026

The deposit bonus can be used as additional trading margin to:

Open larger positions





Improve capital efficiency





Reduce liquidation risk during volatile market conditions



While the bonus itself is not withdrawable, it plays a critical role in risk management during fast-moving markets.

In addition, new users who meet the qualifying deposit and trading requirements may also receive a $50 welcome bonus, further supporting their initial trading activity.

Trading During the Holiday Season

Historically, the period between Christmas and early January often brings thinner order books and sudden price movements. In such environments, leveraged futures trading allows participants to capture opportunities without committing large amounts of upfront capital.

BexBack provides traders with:

No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering futures trading on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more than 50 digital assets, with leverage of up to 100x. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform serves traders across the United States, Canada, and Europe, delivering high-performance execution and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

BexBack operates with a strong focus on user privacy, platform stability, and capital efficiency, and holds a U.S. MSB license. The platform is available on both web and mobile, enabling seamless trading anytime, anywhere.

Preparing for the New Year Market Cycle

The Christmas campaign runs from December 23, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

Traders can register on BexBack to access No-KYC crypto futures trading, up to 100x leverage, and a Double Deposit Bonus, and start trading immediately via web or mobile.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

