Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Harbor Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor, a mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider in Ohio,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records with confidential and protected health information such as names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers/state identification numbers, diagnoses, treatment information, clinical information, financial account information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Harbor related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Harbor, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

__________________________

1 https://www.hipaajournal.com/treasure-coast-hospice-harbor-data-breaches/

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL jerry@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com