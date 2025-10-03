PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGBSP Services LLC, a Pennsylvania-based private finance firm led by Martyn Kingsley (MartynGBuckets), has rolled out an institutional-scale, multi-million dollar secured receivables strategy, marking a new phase in its development as a private operator committed to discipline and sustainability.

The strategy focuses on building receivables portfolios that are enforceable, reliable, and structured with consistency. Martyn Kingsley said the initiative reflects MGBSP’s focus on applying the same discipline expected of larger creditors, while maintaining the firm's independence and private ownership.





Beyond receivables, MGBSP Services has expanded its role in supporting businesses at critical moments of their lifecycle. The firm assists companies in preparing agreements for operational clarity, strengthening financial recovery strategies, and formalizing branding through LLC formations, trademark protection guidance, and creating curated access points to professional networks. MGBSP Services is currently assisting businesses nationwide, extending well beyond the Pennsylvania region. Kingsley (MartynGBuckets) emphasizes that MGBSP’s role is not to provide legal services, but to help companies organize their foundations so they are better positioned when working with attorneys, lenders, and partners.

The announcement comes during a period of heightened recognition for MGBSP Services, as industry observers have increasingly noted the firm’s disciplined approach and expanding role in private finance.

Observers note that MGBSP represents a growing category of firms that blend finance and consulting, helping companies not only secure receivables but also strengthen their internal structures. This approach positions clients to operate with greater stability and confidence in an increasingly competitive environment.

Founded in Pennsylvania, MGBSP Services LLC is led by Martyn Kingsley, a 25-year-old finance operator. The firm specializes in secured receivables, intellectual property lending, and strategic business consulting. Its services include receivables strategies, recovery support, operational agreement preparation, LLC and trademark guidance, and curated networking opportunities.





