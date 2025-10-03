Vereigen Media Expands as a Leader in B2B Lead Generation with Innovative Demand Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, one of the fastest-growing B2B demand generation company, announced its continued expansion with innovative strategies designed to transform how businesses engage with prospects, generate demand, and achieve measurable growth by seeking its solutions.

A recent survey by eMarketer and StackAdapt found that over 30% of U.S. B2B marketers feel increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI in real-time.

In response to these growing demands, Vereigen Media has enhanced its approach by delivering redefined demand generation programs built on a foundation of first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and a strict zero-outsourcing policy. With a track record of driving results for top global companies, Vereigen Media is setting a new benchmark for modern B2B lead generation.

In light of these challenges and pressure, Vereigen Media’s Founder and CEO stated that:

“Our mission is simple: help B2B marketers prove ROI with first-party data, human verification, and genuine engagement.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO, Vereigen Media





Vereigen Media Redefined B2B Demand Generation

As CMOs, directors, marketing leaders, and sales professionals look for smarter, more genuine ways to drive growth, Vereigen Media has enhanced its full-funnel demand generation programs to tackle modern marketing challenges with solutions proven to align with real-world business needs:

Demand Generation Programs: Multi-channel campaigns combining email, digital, and human verification to deliver qualified leads who are ready to engage.

Multi-channel campaigns combining email, digital, and human verification to deliver qualified leads who are ready to engage. Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication): Ensures B2B buyers engage with syndicated assets before validation, removing the guesswork of traditional syndication.

Ensures B2B buyers engage with syndicated assets before validation, removing the guesswork of traditional syndication. VM Engage: To drive hyper-targeted traffic and strengthen your campaign performance, it’s necessary to use a proven advertising solution as VM Engage, i.e., display and b2b programmatic advertisement for lasting business relationships.

To drive hyper-targeted traffic and strengthen your campaign performance, it’s necessary to use a proven advertising solution as VM Engage, i.e., display and b2b programmatic advertisement for lasting business relationships. ABM Campaigns: Vereigen Media’s ABM campaign helps you identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with precision targeting for higher ROI.

Vereigen Media’s ABM campaign helps you identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with precision targeting for higher ROI. Event Registrations: Guaranteed high-quality, first-party verified registrants. Event registration helps companies fill their digital events with the right decision-makers.





Know Why Vereigen Media Stands Out

Unlike other providers that rely on outsourcing or third-party data, Vereigen Media follows a strict zero-outsourcing policy. All data is first-party, privacy-compliant, and verified by our in-house team of over 200 data experts. Every lead we engage has interacted directly with the content, ensuring accuracy and genuine engagement.

Key differentiators include:

Over 107 million first-party data collected across industries like technology, SaaS, media, marketplaces, and others.

collected across industries like technology, SaaS, media, marketplaces, and others. All data is collected through direct interaction and fully validated in-house under our zero-outsourcing policy.

With over 200 data experts, data is continuously validated manually, ensuring lead accuracy and privacy complication.

data is continuously validated manually, ensuring lead accuracy and privacy complication. Proven client results, campaigns have delivered 90%+ conversion to MQLs and significant ROI for global brands such as Microsoft, Google, AnyDesk, ServiceNow, and TrueFort.

Client Success Stories

Vereigen Media’s impact is already being felt across various industries and top global companies worldwide:

A leading cybersecurity provider increased audience awareness and engagement while maintaining strict data compliance.

increased audience awareness and engagement while maintaining strict data compliance. ServiceNow had seen over 90% lead conversion to MQLs with less than 1% lead replacement.

had seen over 90% lead conversion to MQLs with less than 1% lead replacement. Truefort achieved high quality lead generation with high open rates



Clients continue to trust Vereigen Media as a genuine, transparent partner that can deliver measurable ROI, higher conversion rates, with strong market presence.

Commitment to the Future of B2B Marketing

Vereigen Media envisions a future where demand generation is grounded in trust, compliance, and genuine engagement. The company focuses on data privacy, human validation, and innovative outreach strategies to reshape demand generation in an evolving digital era.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media a U.S.-based B2B lead generation company is redefining the way businesses connect with their audiences. They prioritize first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing, while helping companies across Media, Technology, SaaS, Marketing, and other industries while generating demand that drives real growth. Trusted by global B2B brands and leading marketing teams, Vereigen Media is dedicated to delivering measurable outcomes and promoting meaningful customer interactions.

Vereigen Media. Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a4ada8-8fdb-400f-a8f7-9f926ba3e36a