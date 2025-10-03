Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2025 was $80.47 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 25.0%, respectively. These compare with the 23.9% and 28.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 12.8% at September 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2025 was $46.52, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.3% and 19.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology24.7%
Industrials19.4%
Materials15.5%
Financials14.0%
Energy12.7%
Consumer Discretionary8.8%
Real Estate4.0%
Communication Services0.6%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.3%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 38.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.6.4%
NVIDIA Corporation5.3%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.8%
Shopify Inc.3.5%
WSP Global Inc.3.4%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.2%
Mastercard Incorporated3.0%
Dollarama Inc.3.0%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.0%
Cameco Corporation2.8%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca        


