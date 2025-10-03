Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2025 was $80.47 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 25.0%, respectively. These compare with the 23.9% and 28.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 12.8% at September 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2025 was $46.52, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.3% and 19.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.7% Industrials 19.4% Materials 15.5% Financials 14.0% Energy 12.7% Consumer Discretionary 8.8% Real Estate 4.0% Communication Services 0.6% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 6.4% NVIDIA Corporation 5.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.8% Shopify Inc. 3.5% WSP Global Inc. 3.4% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.2% Mastercard Incorporated 3.0% Dollarama Inc. 3.0% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.0% Cameco Corporation 2.8%