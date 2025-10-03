Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2025 was $80.47 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 25.0%, respectively. These compare with the 23.9% and 28.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 12.8% at September 30, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2025 was $46.52, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.3% and 19.6%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.7%
|Industrials
|19.4%
|Materials
|15.5%
|Financials
|14.0%
|Energy
|12.7%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.8%
|Real Estate
|4.0%
|Communication Services
|0.6%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.3%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|6.4%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.3%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.8%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.5%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.4%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.2%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.0%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.0%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.0%
|Cameco Corporation
|2.8%
