National Performance Group Recognizes 16 Intermountain Health Hospitals for High Quality Patient Care Delivery

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixteen Intermountain Health hospitals have received Vizient’s 2025 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Awards for demonstrating excellence in high-quality clinical and patient care.

Three hospitals – Intermountain Fillmore Community, Intermountain Park City, and Intermountain St. George Regional hospitals – were ranked number one in the country within their respective categories.

Vizient, a leading health care performance improvement company, ranked the Intermountain hospitals as top health care performers in their annual Quality and Accountability Study, which looked at data from 1,220 hospitals across the United States.

The study measured quality of patient care based in six factors: patient safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness and variation in care.

“These awards affirm that the priorities Intermountain is committed to (safety, high reliability, quality, and patient-centeredness) are not just aspirations, but realities taking hold across our system,” said Cara Camiolo, MD, chief quality and safety officer for Intermountain Health. “This recognition is the direct result of exceptional dedication and hard work of our frontline caregivers and managers delivering high-quality care."

Intermountain Health hospitals were ranked in the following categories:

Comprehensive Academic Medical Center

Intermountain Medical Center: #4

Critical Access Hospital

Intermountain Health Fillmore Community Hospital: #1

Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital: #6

Intermountain Health Heber Community Hospital: #11

Complex Care Medical Center

Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital: #13

Community Hospital

Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital: #2

Intermountain Health LDS Hospital: #6

Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Center

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital: #1

Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Hospital: #4

Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital: #13

Small Community Hospital

Intermountain Health Park City Hospital: #1

Intermountain Health Layton Hospital: #2

Intermountain Health Sevier Valley Hospital: #4

Intermountain Health Spanish Fork Hospital: #9

Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital: #16

Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital: #18

The study factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey and the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network.

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Study helps participating hospitals and health systems understand their performance against their peers and identifies structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity.

The recognition period is for work spanning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

To see the full list of hospitals on this year’s list, click here.

