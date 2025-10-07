Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Ranked as One of the Nation’s Best Pediatric Hospitals in Every Category by U.S. News & World Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Utah medical milestone has been achieved by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital – one that directly benefits children and families throughout the Intermountain West.

For the second consecutive year, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is ranked by U.S. News & World Report in all 11 pediatric specialties that it evaluates – and for the first time ever is ranked in the Top 25 in the nation in six specialties – as part of the magazine’s 2025 rankings of the Best Children’s Hospitals in America, which was unveiled today.

“This is a remarkable recognition for our passionate caregivers, and a testament to the teamwork and collaboration that they demonstrate daily to ensure that our patients receive the very best care anywhere in the nation. I’m so proud of our team and grateful for their relentless pursuit of excellence for the young patients we serve,” said Dustin Lipson, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Salt Lake Campus, and regional president of children’s health for Intermountain Health.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings ranks the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals annually in 11 pediatric specialties to help patients, their families, and healthcare providers make informed decisions about their healthcare. These rankings are based on clinical data including patient outcomes, safety, reputation, and technological capabilities.

The 11 specialties evaluated by the magazine include behavioral health, cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is ranked in the Top 25 in a record six specialties for 2025:

Cardiology and heart surgery: #12

Neurology & neurosurgery: #16

Nephrology: #18

Gastroenterology and GI surgery: #20

Orthopedics: #22

Urology: #22

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital also ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in the following pediatric specialties:

Behavioral Health: Top 50

Cancer: #37

Diabetes and endocrinology: #37

Neonatology: #39

Pulmonology & lung surgery: #42

“We’re committed to continually improving clinical care and helping our patients thrive, and as a result, are recruiting some of the nation’s best physicians to our teams here at University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Angelo P. Giardino, MD, PhD, chair of the University of Utah School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and chief medical officer at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “This independent national recognition by U.S. News & World Report underscores our commitment to innovative, high-quality, and compassionate care for children.”

One of those patients who benefited from that patient-centered care was Rachel Glade, who was treated by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital behavioral health team for several years.

She joined other patients and families this fall in opening Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health Center-Taylorsville Campus, which is dedicated to enhancing access to adolescent behavioral health services for children and families in the community.

Rachel has had multiple heart, lung, gastrointestinal, and feeding therapies, among other treatments and surgeries from the day she was born and throughout her life. She is also hard of hearing.

“I know this was difficult for everyone around me, but I understand now that I was hurting deeply and needed, somehow, to get that out,” said Rachel, signing in American Sign Language, at the grand opening for the Taylorsville Campus. “I had suffered through a ton of medical trauma, and on top of that, I couldn’t hear the voices that tried to comfort me.”

Rachel is now 23. She graduated from cosmetology school and works at her family business. She enjoys doing hair and makeup, hiking, spending time with her boyfriend, and eating her favorite foods.

“It is incredibly important for kids to receive mental health support when they are young so that they can enter adulthood with life skills,” Rachel said. “I am so thankful for all of the years Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been there for me with my medical and behavioral health needs, and I am so happy this new campus will be able to provide further support for countless children and teens for decades to come.”

Improving access to behavioral health services is part of Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise to create the nation’s model health system for children, which also includes work to strengthen Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Earning a top ranking from U.S. News is a recognition that reflects far more than numbers,” added Tyler Leishman, associate vice president for children’s health – pediatric service lines for Intermountain Health. “It represents the collective dedication, innovation, and compassion of all our caregivers in helping our patients and families thrive. Our focus on quality and improved clinical outcomes created measurable improvements, driving improved rankings in 7 of 11 specialties.”

###

Attachment