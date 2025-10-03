PRESS RELEASE



















Brussels, October 3, 2025 (5:45pm)



World leader in aluminium anodising

COIL STRENGTHENS ITS EQUITY WITH A €1.3 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCRIBED BY COMPANY EXECUTIVE AND MANAGEMENT

A decisive transaction to secure COIL’s future

A key step in the recovery plan

COIL (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCOI / ISIN: BE0160342011), world leader in aluminium anodising (the “Company”), today announces the completion of a reserved capital increase of €1.3 million, fully subscribed in cash by company executive and management.

Use of proceeds

In a context marked by a significant contraction in activity and continued pressure on cash flow1, this operation aims to:

Strengthen the Company’s equity and support its recovery plan;

Secure business continuity by providing greater visibility on cash flow horizon;

Stabilize the shareholding structure around long-term reference investors committed to supporting the Company.





This capital increase complements the short-term cash preservation measures implemented in the first half of 2025 (inventory reduction, adjustment of investments and workforce). The proceeds from the fundraising will help cover current operating expenses and meet short-term financial commitments, at a time when available cash requires additional support.

Given COIL’s financial situation, private placement financing was the most appropriate and effective solution. The financial support from private investors and executives is also a signal of confidence in COIL’s future.

Legal framework and terms of the transaction

The completion of this reserved capital increase was recorded by the Company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 3, 2025. It was carried out under the authorized capital granted to the Board of Directors by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on January 9, 2024, for a period of five years from the publication of the minutes of the extraordinary general meeting in the annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette, i.e. from February 19, 2024.

The Private Placement was carried out exclusively with qualified investors, with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights having been waived in the Company’s best interest and in accordance with article 7:191 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations.

The transaction resulted in the issuance of 2,600,000 new ordinary shares (the “New Shares”), at a subscription price of €0.50 per share. The New Shares are ordinary shares, fully paid up and issued in registered form. They carry the same rights as existing shares and will include the right to dividends and distributions for the current financial year and all future financial years, if applicable.

Shareholding structure after the capital increase

Following the Capital Increase, the Company’s share capital will be increased from €7,541,124.87 to €8,841,124.87, represented by 5,392,387 shares.

The shareholding structure before and after the transaction is as follows:

Shareholders



before after Number of shares* % of capital Number of shares* % of capital EMC Surface Technologies Ltd. 990,164 35.5% 1,990,164 36.9% Jim Clarke 1,000,000 18,6% Finance and Management International NV 972,993 34.8% 972,993 18.0% Jean Schroyen 15,000 0.5% 315,000 5.8% Jan Robeyns 300,000 5.6% Public 814,230 29.2% 814,230 15.1% Total 2,792,387 100.0% 5,392,387 100.0%

*Each share carries one voting right.

Impact for shareholders

The stake of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company’s share capital before the capital increase and not participating in the Private Placement would be diluted to approximately 0.52% following the issuance of the New Shares.

Settlement and delivery of the Capital Increase

The New Shares will be registered shares, which will not be listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

The transaction did not require the approval of a prospectus by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Agenda

31 October 2025 First half 2025 results and half-year financial report (after close of trading)

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has more than 100 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a business volume of €24,1 million in 2024.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL

Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer

tim.hutton@COIL.be | Tel.: +32 (0)11 88 01 88 ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe

ccombe@actus.fr | Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

1 See press release dated July 29, 2025.

