Smith+Nephew announce latest scientific data supporting new ALLEVYN™ COMPLETE CARE 5-Layer Foam Dressing for pressure injury prevention

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, is pleased to announce exciting new data from Professor Amit Gefen and his research group published in the International Wound Journal,1 demonstrating the pressure injury prevention mechanism of action of ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing and its ability to absorb and dissipate friction and shear forces.

Pressure injuries are localized damage to the skin or underlying tissue, resulting from prolonged exposure to pressure in combination with shear forces.2 This landmark study demonstrates that the new ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing absorbs 93% of mechanical energy into its internal layers. The study shows that the dressing absorbs and dissipates shear forces internally and layer-to-layer frictional sliding within the dressing. This mechanism of action can significantly help reduce the harmful stress concentrations that are known to cause pressure injuries, a clinical burden which costs the US healthcare system over $26.8bn every year.3





By using both Frictional Energy Absorber Effectiveness (FEAE) and Finite Element Modelling (FEM), the results confirmed the mechanism of action of ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing in mitigating mechanical loading and protecting underlying soft tissue.

“These findings represent a significant step forward in pressure injury prevention,” said Amit Gefen, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Tel Aviv University. “ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing's advanced biomechanical performance dissipates potentially harmful shear forces, which can help protect patients from factors that contribute to pressure injuries.”

''Pressure injuries are a complex and costly challenge, placing a heavy burden on both patients and healthcare systems," said Rohit Kashyap, President, Advanced Wound Management at Smith+Nephew. “This publication showcases the distinct mechanism of action of ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing and its ability to dissipate shear forces, helping to protect more patients from the harm of pressure injuries.”

ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing will be launched into the US advanced wound care market later in the year, followed by subsequent markets throughout 2026, and is indicated for the management of a range of wounds and pressure injury prevention. Building on the successful mechanism of action principles originally established by ALLEVYN LIFE Dressing,4 the new ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing demonstrated an increased Frictional Energy Absorber Effectiveness, up from 30-45% to 93%.

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC’s website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

