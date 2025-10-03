Battery Recycling Market to Reach $19.8 Billion Globally by 2030

Boston, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Battery Recycling: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $12.8 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the battery recycling market, highlighting trends and revenue insights across the segments of chemistry (lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel, and others), source (automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics), process (hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling), and application (battery remanufacturing, metal refining, and others). This segmentation provides a clear understanding of the market dynamics and emerging opportunities in the battery recycling industry.

This report is especially relevant now due to the rapidly evolving battery recycling landscape. Factors driving its importance include shifting dynamics in China’s EV battery manufacturing, accelerating global demand for EVs, and the integration of AI across the battery recycling value chain. Additionally, the market is poised for strong growth, supported by favorable government regulations, continuous technological advances aimed at improving recycling efficiency, and a surge in waste batteries. These make this report a timely and valuable resource.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Shortage of Rare Earth Elements: Rare earth elements like lithium, cobalt, and nickel are limited and hard to mine. Recycling helps recover these valuable materials, reducing dependency on imports and mining.

Rise in Electronics and EVs: The growing use of batteries in smartphones, laptops, EVs, and data centers increases demand for them. More batteries mean more waste, driving the need for recycling.

Cheaper Lithium-Ion Batteries: As battery prices fall, they are used more widely. This leads to a higher volume of used batteries, making recycling both necessary and economically viable.

Emission Rules and EV Boom: Governments are pushing for cleaner energy and stricter emission laws. This boosts EV sales, which in turn increases the need to recycle old EV batteries

Request a sample copy of the global battery recycling market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $11.9 billion Market size forecast $19.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Chemistry, Source, Process, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Belgium, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Market Drivers Scarcity of rare earth elements.

Growth of consumer electronics, EV and data center industries.

Decline in prices of lithium-ion batteries.

Strict emissions regulations and growth of EV battery market.

Interesting facts:

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America together account for more than 85% of the battery recycling maket. The top battery recycling countries are China and the U.S.

Recycled cobalt and nickel are now 30% to 40% less expensive than virgin metals.

Emerging startups:

Metastable Materials: Metastable provides end-to-end waste management services for lithium-ion batteries. The company’s integrated carbothermal reduction technology can perform end-to-end recycling of Li-ion batteries.

Duesenfeld: Duesenfeld is engaged in lithium-ion batteries recycling and has developed processes that do not require the usual melting or heating of the battery modules at the beginning. The patented Duesenfeld recycling process allows for the recovery of the electrolyte without impurities.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The battery recycling market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR 9.2% for the forecast period 2025-2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Scarcity of rare earth elements.

Growth in consumer electronics, EVs and data center.

Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.

Strict emission regulation and growth of the EV battery market.

What are the restraining factors in the market?

Safety concerns in battery recycling.

Rise in battery reuse.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global battery recycling market is segmented into chemistry, source, process and application. The chemistry segment is further segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel and others. The source segment is sub-segmented into automotive, industrial and consumer and electronic appliances. The process segment is sub-segmented into hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical and direct recycling. The application segment is sub-segmented into battery re-manufacturing, metal refining and others.

Which chemistry segment will be dominant through 2030?

Lead-acid dominates the chemistry segment.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in the market due to strict government regulations towards environmental pollution and China’s strategic position in the global EV and EV battery market.

Market leaders include:

ACCUREC-RECYCLING GMBH

ACE GREEN RECYCLING INC.

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY CO.

AQUA METALS INC.

ATTERO

ECOBAT

ENERSYS

FORTUM

GOPHER RESOURCE

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.

GUANGDONG BRUNP RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

LITHION TECHNOLOGIES

LOHUM

REDWOOD MATERIALS INC.

VEOLIA

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.