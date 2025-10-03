Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., (“Jasper” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JSPR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 30, 2023 and July 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Jasper investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 7, 2025, Jasper issued a press release “reporting updated data from Company’s BEACON Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with CSU and providing an update on the program.” The press release stated that “[r]esults from the 240mg Q8W and the 240mg followed by 180mg Q8W dose cohorts appear to be confounded by an issue with one drug product lot used in those cohorts, with 10 of the 13 patients dosed with drug from the lot in question. The Company is investigating the drug product lot in question and expects to have the results of that investigation in the coming weeks.” On this news, Jasper’s stock price fell $3.73 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $3.04 per share on July 7, 2025.

