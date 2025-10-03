1847 Holdings Expects to Resume Trading on OTC Pink Limited Tier

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (Previous Ticker: EFSH), a holding company specializing in identifying overlooked, deep-value investment opportunities in middle market businesses, today announced that it expects to begin trading on the OTC Pink Limited tier of OTC Markets Group Inc. within the next one-to-four business days, subject to FINRA’s review of its requested trading symbol.

Following the expected commencement of trading on the OTC Pink Limited tier, the Company intends to further enhance its market visibility by promptly transitioning to the OTCID. 1847’s ultimate objective is to relist on a senior U.S. exchange as soon as practical.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented, “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTC Pink Limited tier. With our strong financial performance, including record revenue growth and profitability, we are confident in our ability to continue building momentum. Our focus remains on executing our strategy of acquiring, enhancing, and monetizing undervalued businesses, and we believe that moving through the OTC market tiers and ultimately returning to a senior exchange will unlock even greater value for our shareholders. We believe the outlook for our business has never been stronger, and we are extremely optimistic about the road ahead.”

The Company has delivered record results in 2025, including revenue growth of 380% year-over-year in the second quarter, significant gross profit expansion, and positive operating cash flow. Management has reaffirmed its 2025 guidance of revenue expected to exceed $40.0 million and operating income of approximately $6.0 million, with projections for 2026 of more than $50.0 million in revenue and operating income of approximately $12.0 million.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC, a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

