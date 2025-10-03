Cosmos Health Expands Sky Premium Life Into $1Bn+ Kuwait Market; Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Diyar United and Secures Initial Purchase Order of Over 65,000 Units

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its subsidiary, SkyPharm S.A., has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement, dated as of September 28, 2025, with Diyar United for the marketing and sale of its Sky Premium Life® line of nutraceuticals in Kuwait.

Diyar United is a respected distributor in Kuwait with extensive healthcare experience. Its strong network, supported by proven logistics and regulatory expertise, makes it a reliable partner to drive Cosmos Health’s expansion into the Kuwaiti market.

Under the agreement, Diyar United will hold the exclusive rights for the registration, promotion, logistics, and distribution of Sky Premium Life® food supplements in Kuwait, spanning formulations such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B, C and D3 with K2, magnesium, zinc, turmeric, maca, rhodiola, multivitamins, and hair, skin and nail support blends.

Cosmos Health has secured an initial purchase order of over 65,000 units, reflecting strong demand expectations, with further orders anticipated as the Company builds a growing sales pipeline in Kuwait.

According to Grand View Research , Kuwait’s nutritional supplements market was valued at approximately $1.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3%. This robust market outlook underscores the significant opportunity for Cosmos Health and its Sky Premium Life® brand as they expand into the country.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “This agreement in Kuwait is yet another strong validation of the growing global demand for our Sky Premium Life products. By partnering with Diyar United, a highly respected distributor with proven market expertise, we are confident in our ability to expand successfully in the Middle East. This milestone further reinforces our global growth strategy and advances our mission of establishing Sky Premium Life as a trusted and recognized nutraceutical brand worldwide.”

