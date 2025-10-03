Empowering Startups Through Outsourcing: All Talentz Debuts at 2025 BOLT Generator Conference in Indianapolis





INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz LLC, a global outsourcing and workforce solutions company, proudly exhibited at the 2025 BOLT Generator Conference held on October 1–2 at Victory Fields, Indianapolis.

Powered by gener8tor, BOLT is the reimagined flagship conference that connects startups with corporate leaders, investors, and innovators on a global stage. With a focus on high-impact networking, deal-making, and fostering partnerships, this two-day event was put together to create an avenue for startups and corporations to collaborate, exchange ideas, and explore groundbreaking innovations.

For All Talentz, this debut at BOLT marked a strategic opportunity to showcase our vision of becoming a global leader in outsourcing solutions for the technology industry. The company highlighted its ability to provide startups and enterprises with highly skilled, vetted professionals across key tech roles, including Software Engineers, Front-End Engineers, UI/UX Designers, Business Analysts, Machine Learning Engineers, Fractional CFOs, CTOs, and CMOs

Representing All Talentz at the conference were Sadiq Isu, Founder & CEO, and Michael Nwoseh, Business & Digital Solutions Director, who engaged with startup founders, corporate leaders, and investors. Together, they emphasized the company’s mission to continue “restoring excellence” across industries while bridging the gap between global talent and opportunity.

“Attending BOLT allowed us to connect with key stakeholders shaping the future of technology and business,” said Sadiq Isu, Founder & CEO of All Talentz. “We are committed to helping startups and enterprises scale with confidence by providing fractional executives, engineers, and analysts who can accelerate growth and innovation.”

By participating in conferences like BOLT, All Talentz reinforces its position as a trusted outsourcing partner and thought leader in the global workforce development space, helping companies unlock growth while creating pathways for emerging talent worldwide.

About All Talentz

All Talentz LLC is a global outsourcing and workforce solutions company committed to connecting talent with opportunity. With expertise spanning technology, healthcare, insurance, and restoration, All Talentz provides clients with vetted professionals, training, and tools to scale with confidence. Beyond outsourcing, the company is dedicated to developing African tech talent by investing in programs that inspire innovation, nurture skills, and create pathways to global impact.

