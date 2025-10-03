Mactores Signs Strategic AWS Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise GenAI Adoption by 80%

Mactores has partnered with AWS through a Strategic Collaboration Agreement and achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This milestone empowers enterprises to modernize data systems, embed GenAI into operations, and achieve faster, measurable outcomes across industries while lowering costs and cycle times.



BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mactores Cognition Inc., a leading business consulting and data analytics firm, today announced it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This partnership enables Mactores to help enterprises deploy production-ready generative AI solutions 80% faster than traditional approaches.

Partnership Delivers Measurable Business Outcomes

The strategic collaboration validates Mactores' automation-first approach, which has already demonstrated 80 to 90% ROI alignment across more than 10 production workloads spanning healthcare, legal services, manufacturing, and financial industries. Through this partnership, enterprises gain access to co-funded innovation programs and AWS-native services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon ECS, to embed GenAI directly into business workflows.

"Our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS represents a new chapter for Mactores and for enterprises looking to scale Generative AI responsibly," said Balkrishna Heroor, CEO of Mactores Cognition Inc. "We're proving that GenAI is not just about experimentation—it's about delivering real business outcomes today. With AWS, we're helping customers cut cycle times from months to hours, lower costs, and unlock entirely new ways of working. This is about outcomes, not headcount—and we're proud to be leading the way."

Addressing Critical Enterprise Challenges

Research shows that 92% of organizations report increased GenAI use, yet 60% expect under 50% ROI from their AI initiatives. The primary barriers stem from legacy data infrastructure and skills gaps, with 41% of businesses struggling to find employees with sufficient GenAI expertise. Mactores addresses these challenges through its comprehensive Data Foundations for GenAI suite, which includes data modernization, agentic AI solutions, GenAI application development, and model lifecycle management.

Proven Industry Impact

Since launching its GenAI practice, Mactores has conducted over 50 enterprise assessments and saved customers more than $200 million through workflow automation. Key implementations include healthcare claims review automation, trademark and patent prosecution systems, voice-enabled AI assistants for real estate agents, and knowledge graph-powered intelligence platforms for private equity firms.

The company's Generative AI solutions leverage AWS-native architectures to deliver measurable transformation across regulated industries, combining deep technical expertise with proven business outcome methodologies.

Strategic Market Positioning

The AWS Generative AI Competency requires partners to demonstrate technical proficiency, ethical AI practices, and verifiable customer success through rigorous validation processes. This achievement positions Mactores among select AWS partners trusted to lead enterprise GenAI transformation, differentiating the company from traditional consulting firms that focus on staff augmentation rather than measurable outcomes.

About Mactores

Since 2008, Mactores has enabled businesses to accelerate value through automation. The company specializes in cloud and analytics modernization, agent-based GenAI systems, multimodal LLM applications, and MLOps automation. Mactores maintains multiple AWS competencies, including Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, and DevOps, serving customers across healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, legal services, real estate, and financial services.

Contact Information

Name: Dan Marks

Email: reachus@mactores.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danmarks1/

Designation: VP, Business

Website: www.mactores.com

