Mactores Earns AWS Healthcare Competency Status, Enabling HIPAA-Compliant AI Solutions for Improved Patient Outcomes and Operational Excellence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mactores Cognition Inc., has earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency status, recognizing the company's expertise in delivering secure, compliant healthcare data solutions. This designation validates Mactores' proven ability to help healthcare organizations modernize their data platforms while meeting strict industry requirements for patient information security.

The AWS Healthcare Competency is awarded to partners who demonstrate technical excellence in building solutions that store, process, and analyze patient data while maintaining HIPAA compliance. Partners must pass rigorous technical assessments and provide evidence of successful healthcare customer implementations.

Automation-First Solutions Transform Healthcare Data

Healthcare providers struggle with outdated systems, slow analytics, and compliance complexities that prevent them from effectively adopting AI. Mactores solves these problems through automation, delivering data modernization projects 75% faster and at 20% of traditional consulting costs.

"Healthcare organizations need modern data infrastructure that doesn't compromise on security," said Dan Marks, VP of Business at Mactores. "Our AWS Healthcare Competency proves we deliver automated solutions that turn months-long projects into hours-long deployments while keeping patient data completely secure."

The company brings 14 years of data modernization experience to healthcare, having completed over 35 data warehouse implementations and 50 database migrations across the industry.

AI Solutions That Improve Patient Care

Mactores builds HIPAA-compliant AI systems that enhance patient care through automated clinical workflows, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring. Their Healthcare and Life Sciences solutions include AI-powered diagnostic tools, automated documentation systems, and analytics platforms that help reduce hospital re-admissions.

Healthcare automation delivers measurable results: 30% fewer administrative errors, 25% faster clinical procedures, and 20% better patient satisfaction scores. Mactores achieves these outcomes through proprietary automation tools that maintain strict security standards while accelerating deployment timelines.

Real Results Through Proven Methods

Healthcare organizations working with Mactores transform their operations by moving from siloed systems to integrated data platforms. The company's automation-first approach enables self-service analytics and embedded AI that deliver insights in hours instead of months.



This approach addresses healthcare's core challenge: how to modernize quickly without sacrificing compliance or patient safety. Mactores focuses on measurable outcomes rather than headcount, ensuring healthcare providers see concrete returns on their technology investments.

Supporting Healthcare's Digital Evolution

The AWS Healthcare Competency positions Mactores to support critical healthcare use cases, including clinical information systems, population health analytics, and compliance management. The company maintains expertise across HIPAA, FDA, and GDPR compliance frameworks, ensuring every solution meets regulatory requirements from day one.



Healthcare data analytics drives better patient outcomes through personalized care plans, predictive insights, and operational improvements. Mactores enables these capabilities through secure AWS architectures that provide scalable foundations for AI and machine learning applications.

About Mactores

Since 2008, Mactores has helped organizations unlock business value through automation. The company delivers end-to-end data solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and other industries. With 20+ digital transformations completed and deep AWS expertise, Mactores helps organizations achieve faster insights, lower costs, and better outcomes through automation-first approaches.

