Dangbei Joins Amazon UK's Prime Big Deal Days with Savings Up to £400





LONDON, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon UK’s Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to £400 on Dangbei’s most popular projectors, from flagship 4K home cinema models to lightweight portable options.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens, refined image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand for cinematic tone mapping and flexible placement.

Now £899 (save £400, down from £1,299).

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 – Premium 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, plus Google TV with licensed Netflix.

Now £999 (save £280, down from £1,279).

Bonus gift: a free stand (£79) with purchase; limited quantities.

Dangbei MP1 Max – Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color and ΔE<1 accuracy, Google TV with licensed Netflix. Perfect for cinephiles demanding the highest color precision.

Now £1,399 (save £200, down from £1,599).

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for outdoor movie nights and wall-to-ceiling projection.

Now £359 (save £140, down from £499).

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and built-in Google TV. Delivers sharp Full HD with HDR10 in a compact form factor.

Now £529 (save £116, down from £645).

Dangbei N2-White – A compact entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness, 1080P Full HD, delivering bright and clear images in a minimalist design.

Now £175 (save £54, down from £229).

Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. A compact choice for easy wall or ceiling projection.

Now £159 (save £40, down from £199).

Dangbei NEO-GY – Full HD 1080P smart projector with 450 ISO lumens, licensed Netflix, auto focus/keystone, and Dolby Audio, perfect for home cinema and office use.

Now £199 (save £20, down from £219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.co.uk.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

Press Contact:

Dangbei PR team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02c79c24-7f96-444d-b999-12b5e4d548c5