XRP Tundra Presale Advances to Phase 5 With Defined Dual-Token Distribution





LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra’s presale has entered Phase 5, offering TUNDRA-S tokens at $0.091 with a 15% bonus allocation, alongside free TUNDRA-X tokens internally referenced at $0.0455. Launch values remain set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, reinforcing the project’s structured pricing model and highlighting its dual-token system designed to balance utility with governance.

Presale Structure and Dual Allocation

The XRP Tundra presale provides participants with two assets through a single contribution. Buyers of TUNDRA-Sreceive not only a 15% token bonus during Phase 5 but also a proportional allocation of TUNDRA-X, ensuring balanced exposure to the project’s operational and governance functions.

This dual-token design separates utility roles from stability and governance responsibilities, while keeping participation straightforward for early supporters. A total of 40% of TUNDRA-S supply is allocated to the presale, with progressive price adjustments across phases until listing.

Liquidity and Stability Through DAMM V2

To mitigate volatility during launch, XRP Tundra integrates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools on Solana. The mechanism applies dynamic fees that start at higher levels and gradually decrease, discouraging automated trading bots and reducing immediate selling pressure.

Liquidity providers receive NFTs representing their positions, adding flexibility and transparency. In addition, mechanisms for permanent liquidity locks are available to ensure baseline market depth.

By combining these features, XRP Tundra aims to transform what is often a high-risk launch window into a controlled, transparent process of price discovery.

Independent Oversight and Verification

Transparency has been a key priority for XRP Tundra since inception. To support this, the project has completed multiple layers of independent verification:

Audits: Smart contracts reviewed by Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins .

Smart contracts reviewed by , , and . Team KYC: Founding team verification conducted by Vital Block, with certification made publicly available.

Together, these measures provide participants with clarity into contract integrity, token allocation, and accountability from the development team.

Official Statement

“From the beginning, our aim has been to deliver more than a speculative token,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “The dual-token model was created to provide long-term utility for participants while ensuring transparency at every stage. By fixing launch values and integrating liquidity protections, we are building a framework for reliable market entry.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative built on the XRP Ledger and Solana. The project introduces a dual-token structure — TUNDRA-S for operational utility and TUNDRA-X for governance and reserves — combined with liquidity safeguards and independent audits. Future development includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP designed to enable lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23fc1f6-4dfb-4a6e-aa1f-403b8ada42ba