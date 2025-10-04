Dangbei Participates in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days With Up to $800 Savings on Projectors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projectors, today announced its participation in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running from October 4 to October 10, 2025. During the event, customers in the US and Canada can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to $800 on Dangbei projectors, including flagship 4K home cinema models and lightweight portable devices.

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei MP1 Max-Flagship Tri-Laser 4K

US Price: $1,999 → $1499 (Save $500)

CA Price: CAD 2,799 → CAD 2,099 (Save CAD 700)

Positioned as a flagship model, the MP1 Max features advanced light source technology for superior brightness and wide color coverage. It is designed for users seeking a premium home theater experience.

-3100 ISO Lumens brightness

-Hybrid LED + Tri-Laser light source

-110% BT.2020 color gamut, ΔE<1 accuracy

-Dolby Audio & DTS supportA

-Google TV with official Netflix

limited-time price

Dangbei MP1 Max 4K Projector on Amazon US

Dangbei MP1 Max 4K Projector on Amazon CA

Dangbei DBOX02–High-Brightness 4K Laser Projector

US Price: $1,899 → $1,099 (Save $800)

CA Price: CAD 1,899 → CAD 1,499 (Save CAD 400)

A versatile 4K projector designed as a reliable home entertainment centerpiece. The DBOX02 balances strong image quality with smart setup functions.

-Premium 4K resolution

-2450 ISO Lumens brightness

-HDR10/HLG support

-Intelligent auto-setup functions

-Integrated streaming with Google TV

limited-time price

Dangbei DBOX02 4K projector on Amazon US

Dangbei DBOX02 4K projector on Amazon CA

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro-Premium 4K laser projector

US Price: $1,599 → $1,099 (Save $500)

CA Price: CAD 1,999 → CAD 1,499 (Save CAD 500)

Featuring LaserVibe™ technology, the DBOX02 Pro delivers true 4K resolution, vivid colors, and flexible setup options. Integrated Google TV and Netflix provide seamless access to streaming platforms.

-4K resolution

-2000 ISO Lumens brightness

-Wide color gamut for accurate colors

-AI auto adjustment (focus, keystone, obstacle avoidance)

-360° rotating stand with 120° tilt

-Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X sound

-Google TV + Official Netflix

limited-time price

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro on Amazon US

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro on Amazon CA

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei N2 mini-Compact Netflix-Ready Projector

US Price: $229 → $179 (Save $50)

CA Price: CAD 329 → CAD 219 (Save CAD 110)

A portable projector designed for convenience and mobility. The N2 mini is lightweight and easy to carry, equipped with auto-focus and keystone correction for quick setup. It is suitable for small spaces, dorm rooms, or casual viewing.

-Native 1080p Full HD resolution

-Compact and portable design

-Automatic focus and keystone correction

-Built-in Netflix

limited-time price

Dangbei N2 mini projector on Amazon US

Dangbei N2 mini projector on Amazon CA

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector

US Price: $899 → $599 (Save $300)

CA Price: CAD 999 → CAD 799 (Save CAD 200)

A slim, lightweight projector that prioritizes ease of use. The Atom integrates essential smart features with efficient setup, delivering balanced image performance for versatile applications.

-1080p resolution with HDR support

-1200 ISO Lumens brightness

-Compact and ultra-thin design

-Google TV with app compatibility

limited-time price

Dangbei Atom projector on Amazon US

Dangbei Atom projector on Amazon CA

Dangbei Freedo– Portable Google TV Projector

US Price: $549 → $399 (Save $150)

CA Price: CAD 789 → CAD 549 (Save CAD 240)

A portable projector with a built-in battery, Freedo is designed for flexible use both indoors and outdoors. It enables projection without a power outlet, making it ideal for camping and travel.

-1080p resolution

-Built-in rechargeable battery for standalone use

-Automatic focus and keystone adjustment

-Lightweight, travel-friendly design

-Wi-Fi connectivity and app support

limited-time price

Dangbei Freedo projector on Amazon US

Dangbei Freedo projector on Amazon CA

Availability

These products will be available at discounted prices during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on both Amazon US and Amazon Canada. The promotion is limited in time and stock.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more event information,please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

Press Contact:

Dangbei PR team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03897901-f6ec-4517-b5ea-44458bdb9663