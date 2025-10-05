Bitcoin Holders Diversify Into XRP Tundra Phase 5 Presale With Defined Price Path

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Tundra presale has advanced to Phase 5, with TUNDRA-S available at $0.091 and a 15% token bonus, accompanied by free TUNDRA-X allocations valued at $0.0455. Launch prices are fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing participants with structured clarity from entry to listing. Bitcoin holders are among those diversifying into the offering, seeking exposure to dual-token opportunities within the XRP ecosystem.

Why Bitcoin Investors Are Participating

Bitcoin remains the leading digital asset, widely regarded as a store of value. However, many Bitcoin holders are seeking additional opportunities that provide clear presale pricing, defined launch values, and broader ecosystem participation.

XRP Tundra’s presale appeals to this audience by offering two tokens in one purchase, with transparent allocation terms and cross-chain functionality spanning Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This model presents a diversified exposure strategy that extends beyond Bitcoin’s single-asset framework.

Explaining the Dual-Token Model

TUNDRA-S : Built on Solana , this token serves operational and utility functions within the Tundra ecosystem.

: Built on , this token serves operational and utility functions within the Tundra ecosystem. TUNDRA-X: Issued on the XRP Ledger, this token acts as the governance and reserve asset.





By distributing both tokens together, XRP Tundra separates day-to-day utility from long-term governance and stability, offering a balanced structure that reduces conflicts between speculative activity and oversight.

Liquidity Measures for Token Protection

To support stability during its launch phase, XRP Tundra integrates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. This system applies dynamic fees that start at elevated levels — as high as 50% in the earliest stages — and gradually decline over time.

The structure is designed to:

Discourage automated trading bots,

Reduce immediate selling pressure, and

Encourage a controlled, transparent price discovery process.





Liquidity providers receive NFT-based records of their positions, with the option for permanent liquidity locks that guarantee a baseline of depth and reliability in trading markets.

Verified Oversight and Public Documentation

XRP Tundra has undergone several independent reviews to ensure transparency ahead of launch. Smart contracts were audited by Cyberscope , while Solidproof conducted additional verification of system components. A separate review has also been published by Freshcoins .

Beyond code audits, team identity has been confirmed through Vital Block KYC , providing public accountability for project leadership. These measures combine to offer participants visibility into technical integrity, token allocation, and governance responsibilities.

Official Statement

“Bitcoin has defined an era of digital value, but there is clear demand for structured opportunities that go beyond simple price appreciation,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “Our presale introduces a dual-token structure, defined launch values, and verified safeguards, creating an ecosystem designed for participants who want clarity and long-term stability.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative operating on both Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project introduces a dual-token model — TUNDRA-S for operational utility and TUNDRA-X for governance and reserves — supported by liquidity protections and independent audits. Future development includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP designed to support lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f326928-52bb-45df-b7d3-5d14c6557c5f