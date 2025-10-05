Starlink’s Quiet Expansion: Millions Already Connected to Musk’s New Internet

Washington, D.C., Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, satellite internet was dismissed as impractical, too slow, or too expensive to scale. But in a new presentation, bestselling author and entrepreneur James Altucher points out that Elon Musk’s Starlink has already crossed a major threshold — widespread adoption.

“Elon’s Starlink has already been rolled out to millions of people worldwide! The satellites are in orbit. His plan has been successfully pulled off. And Starlink is already rolled out and disrupting everything.”

Widespread Use Across Industries

Altucher highlights that Starlink’s reach is not limited to households. The technology is being adopted across sectors that demand reliable connectivity.

“It’s being used on almost every cruise ship and plane in the world… It’s being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off… It’s even being used in more than 2.6 million households.”

This rapid integration demonstrates how quickly Starlink is moving from an experimental project to a backbone of global communications.

A Global Footprint

The technology’s design allows it to transcend the limitations of traditional networks. “Elon’s satellites are designed to wrap the Earth, forming a network to deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the planet.”

As Altucher notes, the coverage potential is universal: “Whether you’re in Manhattan… or in a remote rural cabin… you’ll always have the chance to be connected to lightning-fast speeds.”

This means both developed and developing regions stand to benefit — from Wall Street bankers to farmers in rural New Zealand.

Why Consumers Are Turning Away from Telecoms

Altucher emphasizes that adoption is accelerating not just because of access, but because of dissatisfaction with current providers.

“The average American today could pay nearly $200 per month for their service… service that’s among the slowest in the world.” By contrast, Starlink has the potential to deliver faster, more reliable service without the need for costly towers or cables.

“For Consumers Like You and I, Elon’s Starlink Is a Godsend… For the $2.18 Trillion Telecom Industry, It’s Their Worst Nightmare.”

Connecting the Unconnected

Beyond serving current internet users, Starlink is also beginning to bring billions of new people online. “There are 2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet, whatsoever. And by connecting these people… it could help unlock an incredible amount of additional economic value.”

Altucher underscores the magnitude of this shift: “Because Starlink’s internet comes to you directly from space, it can reach anywhere in the world… no matter how remote it is.”

A Defining Technological Moment

Altucher frames Starlink as part of a broader historical trend. “Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… untold amounts of wealth are made over time by folks who see it coming.”

He compares Starlink’s adoption curve to previous milestones in internet history — from AOL’s dial-up to cable broadband — but stresses that this leap may be the most significant yet.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, hedge fund manager, and venture capitalist. He has been “recognized by CNBC and others as one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

He has a record of anticipating major technological shifts. In 2013, he declared that Bitcoin was the future… when it traded at just $114.” He also predicted Facebook would be worth $100 billion when it was still just a small startup. Today, more than 150,000 readers follow his work through Altucher’s Investment Network.