Dr. Dana Novara of Denver, Expert in Holistic Veterinary Care, Explains an Eco-Friendly Approach for HelloNation

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it mean for a veterinarian to be eco-friendly, and why does it matter for pets? A recent HelloNation article provides the answer, showing how environmentally conscious choices in veterinary medicine directly improve animal health and community well-being.

The article highlights that an eco-friendly veterinarian does more than treat pets. They recognize the connection between clean air, safe water, and healthy outdoor spaces, and how these environmental factors shape a pet’s quality of life. By adopting sustainable veterinary practices, clinics can offer care that supports both pets and the planet.

Facility design is one example. Clinics that use energy-efficient lighting, non-toxic materials, and water-saving systems reduce their environmental footprint. This commitment creates a safer and healthier space for animals, staff, and pet owners. As the HelloNation article explains, green pet care begins with how a clinic is built and maintained.

Waste management is another critical area. Veterinary hospitals use many single-use items for safety, but an eco-friendly veterinarian looks for responsible ways to reduce, recycle, or replace materials. Biodegradable supplies and specialized medical waste services allow clinics to safeguard animals without adding unnecessary strain to the environment.

The article also emphasizes the importance of safe medication use. Drugs that are not disposed of properly can contaminate water systems and harm ecosystems. Sustainable veterinary practices ensure careful prescribing and responsible disposal methods, protecting pets while preventing broader environmental harm.

Even routine cleaning can make a difference. Eco-friendly clinics use non-toxic disinfectants and biodegradable detergents that protect pets from harsh chemicals. This choice matters because animals are often more sensitive to chemical residues, especially when they spend time close to floors and surfaces.

Nutrition is another dimension of green pet care. Some veterinarians encourage responsibly sourced pet food options with reduced packaging. While every diet must be tailored to an animal’s health, sustainable choices allow pet owners to align their pets’ nutrition with environmental values.

The HelloNation article makes clear that sustainable veterinary practices do not lower standards of care. On the contrary, eco-friendly approaches often improve outcomes. A veterinarian who values prevention, balance, and resource responsibility brings a holistic veterinary care perspective that benefits both pets and their families.

For pet owners, choosing an environmentally conscious vet is a way to support broader health and sustainability goals. It ensures that quality care for today’s pets does not harm the world they will live in tomorrow. The article underscores that eco-friendly veterinary care strengthens the bond between animal well-being and environmental stewardship.

Dr. Dana Novara, owner of Urban Paw Veterinary Health and Rehabilitation in Denver, is featured in the piece. As a veterinary expert, she brings attention to how sustainable choices in clinics improve animal health while promoting community and environmental resilience. Her work reflects the values outlined in the HelloNation feature, showing how veterinary medicine can lead in adopting green practices.

The full article, titled A Greener, Healthier Paw: Why Your Vet Should Be Eco-Friendly , explores how eco-friendly veterinarian practices are shaping the future of animal care. Dr. Novara and HelloNation highlight how veterinary medicine is embracing green pet care as a core part of holistic veterinary care.

