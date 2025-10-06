VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: September 30, 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 30, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: October 6, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
171,854,856 

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


187,978,646Transfer into bearer form of 653 shares with double voting rights




Double voting rights granted on 100 ordinary shares


Between September 1 & September 18, 2025




On September 29, 2025


187,854,324

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

