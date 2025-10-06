Standard Form TR-1



Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Irish Continental Group plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify): Change in issuer’s voting rights





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:



Eamonn Rothwell City and country of registered office (if applicable):





4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):







Eamonn Rothwell



Rokeby Investments Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



1 October 2025

6. Date on which issuer notified:



3 October 2025

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



20%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.01% 20.01% 158,967,370

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

(23 December 2024) 19.08% 19.08%

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

IE00BLP58571 Units 31,813,153 20.01%

SUBTOTAL A 31,813,153 20.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights