|06 October 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 40
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,892,000
854,778,460.00
|29 September 2025
30 September 2025
01 October 2025
02 October 2025
03 October 2025
|10,000
10,000
10,000
15,000
15,000
|510.80
511.65
508.36
506.16
510.31
|5,108,000.00
5,116,500.00
5,083,600.00
7,592,400.00
7,654,650.00
|Total over week 40
|60,000
|30,555,150.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,952,000
885,333,610.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,953,705 own shares, equal to 3.81% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment