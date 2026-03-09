Company Announcement No 09/2026
|9 March 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 10
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m., however not exceeding 4,500,000 shares. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
|02 March 2026
03 March 2026
04 March 2026
05 March 2026
06 March 2026
|11,000
14,000
14,000
14,000
14,000
|550.70
529.02
539.57
541.66
530.53
|6,057,700.00
7,406,280.00
7,553,980.00
7,583,240.00
7,427,420.00
|Total over week 10
|67,000
|36,028,620.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
67,000
36,028,620.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 67,328 own shares, equal to 0.07% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment