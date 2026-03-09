AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 10

Company Announcement No 09/2026

9 March 2026 

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 10
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m., however not exceeding 4,500,000 shares. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement		   
02 March 2026
03 March 2026
04 March 2026
05 March 2026
06 March 2026		11,000
14,000
14,000
14,000
14,000		550.70
529.02
539.57
541.66
530.53		6,057,700.00
7,406,280.00
7,553,980.00
7,583,240.00
7,427,420.00
Total over week 1067,000 36,028,620.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
67,000		 
36,028,620.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 67,328 own shares, equal to 0.07% of the Bank’s share capital.

