9 March 2026

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 10

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m., however not exceeding 4,500,000 shares. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement 02 March 2026

03 March 2026

04 March 2026

05 March 2026

06 March 2026 11,000

14,000

14,000

14,000

14,000 550.70

529.02

539.57

541.66

530.53 6,057,700.00

7,406,280.00

7,553,980.00

7,583,240.00

7,427,420.00 Total over week 10 67,000 36,028,620.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme

67,000

36,028,620.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 67,328 own shares, equal to 0.07% of the Bank’s share capital.



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

