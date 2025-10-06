Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 September to 3 October, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|114,370
|1,390,140,990
|29 September 2025
|710
|12,728.9296
|9,037,540
|30 September 2025
|690
|12,466.8261
|8,602,110
|1 October 2025
|525
|12,408.5524
|6,514,490
|2 October 2025
|750
|12,609.8400
|9,457,380
|3 October 2025
|710
|12,678.0845
|9,001,440
|Total 29 Sep-3 Oct 2025
|3,385
|42,612,960
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|27,286
|364,688,860
|Accumulated under the program
|117,755
|1,432,753,950
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|647,911
|7,970,708,059
|29 September 2025
|3,557
|12,777.4726
|45,449,470
|30 September 2025
|3,458
|12,507.9685
|43,252,555
|1 October 2025
|2,631
|12,462.7708
|32,789,550
|2 October 2025
|3,758
|12,658.4553
|47,570,475
|3 October 2025
|3,557
|12,713.5662
|45,222,155
|Total 29 Sep-3 Oct 2025
|16,961
|214,284,205
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,218
|12,633.9441
|28,022,088
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|154,625
|2,081,081,698
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|667,090
|8,213,014,352
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,755 A shares and 766,921 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.59% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 Oktober, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2025