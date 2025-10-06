Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 September to 3 October, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 114,370 1,390,140,990 29 September 2025 710 12,728.9296 9,037,540 30 September 2025 690 12,466.8261 8,602,110 1 October 2025 525 12,408.5524 6,514,490 2 October 2025 750 12,609.8400 9,457,380 3 October 2025 710 12,678.0845 9,001,440 Total 29 Sep-3 Oct 2025 3,385 42,612,960 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 27,286 364,688,860 Accumulated under the program 117,755 1,432,753,950 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 647,911 7,970,708,059 29 September 2025 3,557 12,777.4726 45,449,470 30 September 2025 3,458 12,507.9685 43,252,555 1 October 2025 2,631 12,462.7708 32,789,550 2 October 2025 3,758 12,658.4553 47,570,475 3 October 2025 3,557 12,713.5662 45,222,155 Total 29 Sep-3 Oct 2025 16,961 214,284,205 Bought from the Foundation* 2,218 12,633.9441 28,022,088 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 154,625 2,081,081,698 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 667,090 8,213,014,352

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,755 A shares and 766,921 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.59% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 Oktober, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





