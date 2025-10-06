DALLAS, TX, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Media, a modern day top pr agency, today announced the launch of its proprietary Prompt Discovery Index™ , a breakthrough product that redefines how brands achieve visibility in the age of generative AI.

The Core 1,000 Prompt Universe™ is the first and only system capable of generating up to 10,000 prompts , segmented by buyer intent, industry category, and persona. By replacing outdated keyword research with real-time AI visibility mapping and competitive reconnaissance, Zen Media gives companies a direct line into the conversations shaping sales, fundraising, hiring, and partnerships.

“One AI answer equals millions of decisions. Just like when the SEO keyword universe was introduced, this now the next step of visibility, said Duran Inci, CEO, Zen Media.“We’ve built the first system that scales from 1,000 to 10,000 prompts, so executives can move fast at the tactical level while boards get confidence that every possible angle is covered. No other firm can deliver this breadth or speed of AI-native visibility.”

“For decades, PR was measured by vanity metrics, mentions, impressions, and placements. That era is over,” said Sarah Evans, Head of PR at Zen Media. “The Prompt Discovery Index™ makes visibility measurable. It shows in black and white where a brand surfaces in the prompts that matter most. This is proof-based PR.”

Prompt Discovery Index™ Features & Benefits

Visibility Map : Track and influence 1,000+ prompts tied to buyer intent, personas, and categories.

: Track and influence 1,000+ prompts tied to buyer intent, personas, and categories. Scalable to 10,000+ : Broad coverage ensures no question slips through, capturing both top-level and mid-tier opportunities before competitors.

: Broad coverage ensures no question slips through, capturing both top-level and mid-tier opportunities before competitors. AI Reporting : Quarterly AI Visibility Reports show growth in prompt share, competitor benchmarks, and untapped white-space.



: Quarterly AI Visibility Reports show growth in prompt share, competitor benchmarks, and untapped white-space. Dual Value: Extends beyond PR into SEO, market strategy, investor relations, and executive thought leadership.

Unlike keyword tools that reflect historical Google searches, the Prompt Discovery Index™ delivers live AI-native intelligence across platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Google. This gives brands immediate AI SEO wins (controllability) and compounding authority (long-term visibility).

For more information or to request your AI Visibility Report, visit http://zenmedia.com/1000prompts .

FAQ Guide

Q: What is the Prompt Discovery Index™

A proprietary AI-driven system that maps and tracks the 1,000+ most relevant prompts your buyers and AI engines are asking — replacing keyword research for the AI era.

Q: Why 10,000 prompts?

Because coverage equals advantage. The more prompts tracked, the more surface area your brand controls. 10,000 prompts ensure no blind spots, build board confidence, and unlock competitive opportunities competitors miss.

Q: Who should use it?

CEOs, CMOs, PR leaders, and strategy teams who want measurable AI visibility, market intelligence, and faster authority growth.

Q: What platforms does it cover?

ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Google, and other AI-first platforms.

Q: How does it benefit PR and marketing?

Links media placements directly to prompts.

Improves brand presence inside AI-generated answers.

Provides measurable ROI via prompt share growth.





About Zen Media

Zen Media is a next-generation communications and growth partner for forward-thinking brands. Specializing in AI-powered PR , performance marketing, and revenue operations, Zen transforms visibility into measurable outcomes across technology, ecommerce, industrial, and professional service sectors. Learn more at www.zenmedia.

Attachment