Zen Media Launches Published Monthly™, the First Press-Ready PR System Built for AI Visibility and the 28-Day News Cycle

Las Vegas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Media, the AI-native communications and growth agency, today announced the launch of Published Monthly™, a press-ready PR system designed for the AI visibility era . Built on Zen’s proprietary Answer Visibility Operating System (AVOS™), the model ensures brands publish new, media-ready coverage every 28 days, structured to be discoverable in both human search and AI-generated answers.

The Shift: Visibility in the Age of Generative Commerce

Today’s buyers don’t start with Google; they start with AI. When someone asks “best enterprise compliance platform” or “top digital commerce consultancies,” tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity generate answers, not lists. A brand is either present in those answers or absent entirely.

Inconsistent coverage creates invisible brands. Published Monthly™ brings back the 28-day news cycle, ensuring a steady rhythm of visibility that keeps companies top of mind for both human audiences and AI recommendation systems.

How It Works: From Prompt Discovery to Answer Share™

Every Published Monthly™ engagement begins with Zen’s Discovery Prompt Index™, a diagnostic that analyzes 1,000, 5,000 or 10,000+ real buyer prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to establish a brand’s baseline Answer Share™ (the percentage of AI-generated answers where a brand appears).

These insights reveal white space opportunities where competitors are appearing and the client is not. That data informs a custom editorial plan and technical AI-readiness strategy before the first article is ever drafted.

Once press-ready articles, profiles, and bylines go live, the system tracks quarterly Answer Share™ lift, providing a measurable link between PR and AI-era revenue influence.

Closing the Loop: The 7-Step Visibility System

To turn earned coverage into AI visibility, Zen deploys a seven-step process that connects content, technical optimization, and measurement into one continuous cycle:

Pull buyer prompts using the Discovery Prompt Index™ to map real AI questions.

using the Discovery Prompt Index™ to map real AI questions. Identify content pillars aligned to high-intent themes.

aligned to high-intent themes. Conduct a GenAI Site Audit to verify schema markup, FAQ structure, entity relationships, and backlink health, ensuring AI indexing readiness.

to verify schema markup, FAQ structure, entity relationships, and backlink health, ensuring AI indexing readiness. Engineer AI-friendly headlines and articles that match prompt intent.

and articles that match prompt intent. Publish press-ready coverage via earned media relationships

via earned media relationships Apply schema and FAQ updates to the client's site to accelerate AI re-ingestion.

to the client's site to accelerate AI re-ingestion. Measure Answer Share™ growth and competitive gap improvement quarter over quarter.





This full-circle framework links earned and owned media, making PR results quantifiable and AI-visible.

Proof of Concept: From 21% to 72% AI Visibility

Zen Media piloted the system internally with its brand. Before implementation, Zen appeared in just 21% of AI-generated answers for queries like “best B2B PR AI agencies.” After three 28-day cycles, Zen appeared in 72% of those answers, a recorded 51-point Answer Share™ lift in under a month. Early clients have replicated similar trends across industries, including commerce, AI, and healthcare.

Key Features of Published Monthly™

Press-Ready Coverage: 1–2 placements per 28-day cycle across trusted business, tech, and trade outlets

1–2 placements per 28-day cycle across trusted business, tech, and trade outlets Discovery Prompt Index™ Diagnostic: 1,000 prompts mapped to define baseline Answer Share™

1,000 prompts mapped to define baseline Answer Share™ GenAI Site Audit: Technical review of schema, FAQ, and entity relationships to support AI indexing

Technical review of schema, FAQ, and entity relationships to support AI indexing AI Visibility Layer: Structured markup and backlink instructions for each published piece

Structured markup and backlink instructions for each published piece Quarterly Answer Share™ Reporting: Benchmarks prompt coverage growth and competitor visibility

Benchmarks prompt coverage growth and competitor visibility Transparent Pricing: Starting at $5,000 per month (12-month commitment) or $7,500 (90-day pilot)

Starting at $5,000 per month (12-month commitment) or $7,500 (90-day pilot) First article typically live within 2–3 weeks





Leadership Commentary

Duran Inci, CEO of Zen Media: “Visibility used to mean ranking in Google. Now it means appearing in AI answers. Published Monthly™ turns that into a system, one that produces press-ready coverage every 28 days and proves its impact through Answer Share™ metrics.”

Sarah Evans, Partner & Head of PR: “Published Monthly™ is how we’ve rebuilt PR for the AI era. The Discovery Prompt Index™ shows where brands are missing, the GenAI Site Audit fixes technical gaps, and the content we publish ensures visibility that AI can recognize and retrieve.”

Shama Hyder, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer: “PR has always been about credibility. Now credibility must exist inside AI. Published Monthly™ connects earned media, technical visibility, and AI data into one system, so brands don’t just get coverage, they get continuous authority.”

FAQ

How is this different from traditional PR?

It’s a press-ready system guided by real AI data. Coverage is crafted to influence both human readers and AI models that shape buyer decisions.

What is Answer Share™?

Answer Share™ is the percentage of AI-generated answers where your brand appears — the core visibility metric of the AI era.

What does the GenAI Site Audit include?

A technical review of schema markup, FAQ structure, internal linking, and backlinks to ensure AI models can properly index your content and citations.

What industries benefit most?

B2B tech, AI, commerce, healthcare, and professional services — any sector where credibility and discoverability impact the sales cycle.

How quickly are results seen?

Most brands publish within three weeks and see Answer Share™ movement by the first quarterly report.

Does this replace traditional PR?

No — it runs alongside campaigns for product launches or funding announcements, acting as a steady visibility engine between major news events.

About Zen Media

Zen Media is an AI-native communications and growth agency helping forward-thinking brands achieve measurable visibility in the answer economy. Through its proprietary AVOS™ (Answer Visibility Operating System), which powers the Discovery Prompt Index™, Published Monthly™, and Moment-in-Time PR™ modules, Zen transforms PR, content, and SEO into a unified system that connects earned media to AI search performance and business outcomes. Learn more at www.zenmedia.com .

