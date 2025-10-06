Canada Soccer Welcomes General Mills Canada as Official Partner

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Soccer today announced a new partnership with General Mills Canada, uniting two champions of Canadian pride and community spirit in support of the beautiful game.

Together, Canada Soccer and General Mills Canada will spotlight what makes soccer so special in this country: togetherness and community. From breakfast tables to post-match meals, the partnership will share the stories of Canada Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Teams, showcasing their unique journeys to inspire pride and grow the game across generations.

"Soccer is Canada’s most accessible sport, bringing communities together in every corner of the country," said Dominic Martin, Canada Soccer Director, Marketing. "Through this partnership with General Mills Canada, we’ll celebrate those everyday connections — from the pitch to the kitchen table — while inspiring pride in the journeys of our National Teams as we continue to grow the beautiful game across the country."

The collaboration, negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business, builds on General Mills’ long tradition of supporting athletes and communities — nearly three decades as a proud Team Canada Olympic sponsor, and since 2024, a Paralympic sponsor. With beloved brands like Cheerios, Nature Valley and Old El Paso, General Mills fuels families from breakfast to dinner, powering moments of play, sport and connection.

“At General Mills, we understand that sports are more than just games; they're threads in the fabric of our national identity, weaving together communities from coast to coast," says Vince Mendes de Franca, President, General Mills Canada. "Our partnership with Canada Soccer is a testament to our belief in the unifying power of sport. By supporting Canadian athletes and programs, we're not just celebrating the game, we're fostering national pride, inspiring the next generation, and strengthening the bonds that make us Canadian.”

"This partnership with General Mills is about connecting more Canadians to the game we love,” says Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Soccer Business. “We’re excited to be creating opportunities for fans to feel closer to the sport, and for the game to reach new communities across the country, by bringing together the passion of soccer with brands that are part of everyday life.”

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com .

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands in Canada includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Oatmeal Crisp. Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario, and is a proud and long-time supporter of United Way and Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic Athletes. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s and Women’s National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

Media Contacts:

Paulo Senra

Chief Communications Officer

Canada Soccer

psenra@canadasoccer.com / 416.882.7919

Laura Armstrong

Senior Director, Communications

Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business

laura.armstrong@canpl.ca

Sheri Clish

Account Director

Narrative XPR

sheri.cilsh@narrativexpr.com