General Mills Celebrates 28 Years with Team Canada, Launching Limited Edition Packaging for Milano Cortina 2026

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is on, and General Mills is celebrating with Canadians every step of the way. Honouring 28 years of partnership with the Canadian Olympic Team, and its growing support of the Canadian Paralympic Team, General Mills introduces its 2026 athlete roster, commemorative Olympic and Paralympic packaging, and a nationwide Free Toque giveaway.

The campaign is honored to showcase Olympic and Paralympic athletes Marie-Philip Poulin (Hockey), Mark Arendz (Para Nordic Skiing), Deanna Stellato Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (Figure Skating), Tyler McGregor (Para Ice Hockey), Alexandria Loutitt (Ski Jumping) and Eliot Grondin (Snowboarding). These athletes embody the talent, determination, and spirit that define Team Canada — and reflect the values General Mills has supported alongside Canadian families for decades.

“At General Mills Canada, we believe in the importance of uplifting the communities we serve,” said Jenny Chiasson, Director, Brand Experience & OMNI, General Mills Canada. “Our long-standing partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, and now with the Canadian Paralympic Committee, reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing national pride and inspiring the next generation. As we look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026, we’re excited to launch our Team Canada boxes: a way to bring Canadians together, fuel spirit of sport, and celebrate the remarkable athletes representing our nation.”

Commemorative Olympic and Paralympic packaging featuring Team Canada athletes will be available across beloved General Mills brands, including Cheerios, Nature Valley and Larabar starting December 15th. As Canadians cheer on their athletes, they can also take part in the excitement with an exclusive toque promotion. With every specially marked cereal box, families can claim a limited-edition Go Canada toque: a symbol of national pride and a keepsake of the Games.

“Representing Team Canada is about more than competition — it’s about feeling the strength of Canadians who stand behind us,” added Olympian Figure Skating pair Deanna Stellato Dudek and Maxime Deschamps. “General Mills has supported generations of athletes, and it means a lot to be part of a campaign that carries that tradition forward.”

“Every Paralympic Games is a chance to show what’s possible: not just on the podium, but in the stories we carry and the values we represent,” said Mark Arendz, Paralympian in Para Nordic skiing. “For me, it’s about perseverance, progress, and showing future generations what they can achieve. Having General Mills stand behind that mission adds meaningful momentum to the journey.”

For campaign assets and imagery, please click here. Canadians are invited to join the excitement with @generalmillscanada as the nation counts down to Milano Cortina 2026.

