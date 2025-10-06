Gold Terra to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) (“Gold Terra” or the “Company”) today announced that Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 7th, 2025

DATE: October 7, 2025

TIME: 10:30 AM EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights and Strategy

Gold Terra is exploring the Campbell Shear (CS) structure (14 Moz @ 16-22 g/t produced – see Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) in Yellowknife.

Focus is on the Con Mine property optioned from Newmont.

Drilling to expand the current 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

The upcoming Fall – Winter 2025-26 drilling program is scheduled to start shortly.

Three areas of drilling will be tested: Confirming the Northern Extension of the CS historical resources, CS drilling south of the mine around the 2022 MRE, Northbelt / Walsh Lake CS winter drilling.



The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) Property, immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003) (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report ).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com