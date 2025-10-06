XRP Tundra Presale Advances to Phase 5 With Dual-Token Allocations and Verified Oversight





LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Tundra presale has advanced to Phase 5, with TUNDRA-S tokens available at $0.091 plus a 15% bonus, alongside free TUNDRA-X allocations valued at $0.0455. Launch prices are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing presale participants with a defined progression from entry price to listing.

A New Dual-Token Structure

XRP Tundra introduces a two-asset model designed to balance operational utility with long-term governance.

TUNDRA-S : Built on Solana , this token serves as the ecosystem’s active utility asset.

: Built on , this token serves as the ecosystem’s active utility asset. TUNDRA-X: Deployed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), this token functions as the governance and reserve counterpart.

Each presale contribution provides buyers with allocations of both tokens, ensuring exposure to distinct roles within the system while simplifying access through a single entry point.

Stability Through DAMM V2 Liquidity

To reduce volatility at launch, XRP Tundra incorporates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. This design applies dynamic trading fees that begin at elevated levels — as high as 50% during early trading — and decline over time.

The mechanism is built to:

Discourage automated trading bots,

Reduce immediate selling pressure, and

Create a smoother path for price discovery.



Liquidity providers receive NFT-based records of their positions, with options for permanent locks to guarantee baseline liquidity depth. This safeguards trading markets from disruptive imbalances often seen in early-stage token launches.

Independent Verification and Transparency

Multiple external audits support the project’s technical and governance framework. Smart contracts have been reviewed by Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Team identity has been verified through Vital Block KYC , ensuring accountability for presale operations. Public documentation is available through each provider’s platform.



These steps ensure technical integrity, confirm token mechanics, and provide public visibility into the leadership behind the project.

Market Context

XRP continues to play a central role in cross-border payments, with its adoption supported by stronger regulatory clarity and ecosystem expansion. While XRP itself remains focused on settlement and utility, projects such as XRP Tundra aim to extend its relevance through cross-chain frameworks and transparent presale structures.

Official Statement

“XRP has established itself as a leader in digital payments, but participants are increasingly seeking defined presale structures with clarity around allocations and launch prices,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “With our dual-token model, verified audits, and liquidity safeguards, we are building a presale designed to emphasize transparency and stability from the outset.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a decentralized finance project spanning Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It introduces a dual-token system — TUNDRA-S for utility and TUNDRA-X for governance and reserves — supported by DAMM V2 liquidity safeguards and verified through independent audits. The project emphasizes transparency, accountability, and structured presale mechanics ahead of market launch.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

