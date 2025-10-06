Onco360® Has Been Selected as a Specialty Pharmacy Partner for INLURIYO™ (imlunestrant)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Eli Lilly for Inluriyo™ (imlunestrant), indicated for the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative, estrogen receptor-1 (ESR1)-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy.1 This indication was approved based on the phase III, EMBER-3 study.2

“For patients living with advanced or metastatic breast cancer, new treatment options like Inluriyo can mean renewed strength along their journey,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are honored to partner with Eli Lilly to distribute this important therapy, and to further our mission of improving the lives of patients battling breast cancer."

Inluriyo is an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist that binds to ERα. In vitro, Inluriyo induced degradation of ERα, leading to inhibition of ER-dependent gene transcription and cellular proliferation in ER+ breast cancer cells. Inluriyo demonstrated in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity in ER+ breast cancer xenograft models, including models with ESR1 mutations.1 Some breast cancers develop ESR1 mutations that can cause estrogen receptors to become overactive and drive cancer growth. Inluriyo binds, blocks, and facilitates the degradation of these receptors, helping to slow disease progression.

EMBER-3 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label study evaluating Inluriyo, as an investigator's choice of endocrine therapy, or Inluriyo in combination with abemaciclib in patients with ER+, HER2– locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease has recurred or progressed during or following an aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy with or without a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.2 The trial showed that it reduced the risk of progression or death by 38% versus endocrine therapy. Among patients with ESR1-mutated MBC, Inluriyo significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus fulvestrant or exemestane, with a median progression free survival (PFS) of 5.5 months versus 3.8 months (HR=0.62 [95% CI: 0.46-0.82]).2

Inluriyo demonstrated manageable safety and tolerability to adverse events, with most being low grade (grade 1-2). The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 10%) including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin, musculoskeletal pain, decreased calcium, decreased neutrophils, increased AST, fatigue, diarrhea, increased ALT, increased triglycerides, nausea, decreased platelets, constipation, increased cholesterol, and abdominal pain.1

Please read the full prescribing information for Inluriyo™.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

