TRG Screen Acquires Crizit to Expand Leadership in Reference Data Optimization

New York, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leading provider of market data management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Crizit, a New York-based fintech company specializing in reference data optimization. The acquisition unites monitoring and real-time automation to transform how the financial services industry addresses one of its biggest market data management challenges. Financial institutions incur significant avoidable costs on reference data through redundant requests, suboptimal vendor routing, and lack of real-time visibility and cost optimization capabilities. TRG Screen tools give firms visibility into data consumption, but until now they haven’t been able to automatically implement cost saving measures without disrupting operations.

“Financial institutions have long recognized the gap between visibility into their data and the ability to act on it in real time. Crizit’s capabilities accelerate our product roadmap and deliver what our clients have been asking for - the ability to go beyond monitoring and achieve real-time optimization of their reference data spend,” said Leigh Walters, Chief Executive Officer of TRG Screen. “We’re not just showing clients where inefficiencies occur, we’re enabling them to act on those insights automatically.”

Crizit's solutions provide intelligent data caching that eliminates redundant requests and optimizes vendor routing, delivering measurable cost reductions for market data consumption.

Integrated with TRG Screen's monitoring and analytics engine, the combination delivers the industry's only comprehensive reference data optimization platform, enabling clients to:

Remove duplicate requests automatically

Optimize routing and retrieving data from the most cost-efficient source

Lower costs with minimal disruption to operations

"Crizit has spent four years building trust with top-tier clients by delivering exceptional software, deep expertise, and measurable ROI," said Ethan Shen, Crizit Managing Partner. "Teaming up with TRG Screen is an ideal complement to our innovation-driven approach. Their reach, scale, and reputation will supercharge our mission to set new standards for the industry. We're excited about what we can accomplish together."



With Crizit now part of TRG Screen, the company strengthens its leadership in supporting financial institutions to control costs, enhance efficiency, and innovate in data management. This move underscores TRG Screen’s commitment to delivering solutions that set a new benchmark for how reference data is managed and optimized.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data management solutions, helping over 500 of the world's leading financial institutions optimize their market data spend and operations. The company's comprehensive platform includes spend management, usage monitoring, compliance tools, and managed services. TRG Screen manages more than $13 billion in market data expenses globally. For more information, visit www.trgscreen.com.

About Crizit

Crizit is a New York-based fintech company specializing in reference data optimization solutions for financial institutions. Crizit's Periscope platform provides reference data monitoring capabilities that track usage and costs. Their Submarine platform provides intelligent data caching that eliminates redundant requests and optimizes vendor routing, delivering measurable cost reductions for market data consumption.

