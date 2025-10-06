International Land Alliance Announces Acquisition

Project sales in excess of $100M

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced the execution of a binding purchase agreement and financing commitment to acquire 300 acres of land and structures located adjacent to the Company’s Rancho Costa Verde development. This purchase is already subdivided into 7 parcels consisting of 300 residential homesites, 12 existing casitas and 2 completed homes. The total projected gross land sales is expected to exceed $12 million and construction revenues of over $90 million.

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,100-acre, 1,200-lot master planned community in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company’s Cabo Oasis Resort on the Sea of Cortez. To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built over 100 single-family homes, with 50 under construction. This is in addition to a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse. For more information about this green off-grid community, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: “With major housing shortages across California and a significant lack of affordability - coupled with our recent exhilaration of construction at our developments within both Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis developments, has created desirability of moving to our communities. Land acquisition is a now a high priority as we look to our future and enhancing shareholder value. We will start selling the beachfront homesites immediately, as we upgrade the completed casitas and homes, as well as adding homesites to our inventory.”

The Company expects to close this transaction by the end of this month.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is a publicly traded real estate development company focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Northern Baja California and Southern California. With a mission to provide accessible housing solutions through innovative design and technology, ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

info@ila.company

(877) 661-4811

www.ila.company

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.