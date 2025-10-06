Aeries Technology Celebrates 10-Year Client Partnership Milestone

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced a significant milestone: the 10-year anniversary of its partnership with a global technology enterprise client. This achievement underscores Aeries' differentiated engagement model and positions the company as a preferred long-term strategic partner.

Established in 2015 as a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) GCC, the relationship was structured to give the client full optionality, including the ability to assume direct ownership at any point. A decade later, the client continues to partner with Aeries, a compelling validation of the sustained value creation and operational excellence that has defined the engagement. What began as an engineering and R&D-focused operation has evolved into a comprehensive multi-function hub spanning IT, Finance and Accounting, Customer Service, HR, and Legal functions.

Most notably, the facility now anchors over half of the client's global engineering team, with approximately 50% of the client's product releases originating from the Bengaluru hub. This concentration of mission-critical operations reflects not only the center's technical excellence but also the deep strategic trust the client has placed in Aeries' operational model.

"A 10-year partnership in the GCC space is exceptional and speaks directly to our ability to drive sustained value creation rather than simply cost arbitrage," said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. "When a global enterprise consolidates more than half of its engineering capacity and product innovation pipeline into a center we helped establish and continue to support, it validates our thesis: that the right engagement model, combined with continuous capability expansion and strategic partnership, creates compounding returns that far exceed traditional outsourcing arrangements."

The partnership continues to evolve, with both parties currently exploring artificial intelligence initiatives designed to further enhance operational efficiency and accelerate innovation cycles. This forward-looking collaboration underscores the dynamic nature of the relationship and Aeries' commitment to maintaining technological leadership within its GCC operations.

For investors, this milestone offers tangible evidence of Aeries' competitive moat in client retention and the recurring revenue stability inherent in the company's model. Long-term partnerships of this nature typically generate higher lifetime value, create switching cost barriers, and provide visibility into sustained revenue streams—key metrics that drive valuation multiples in the professional services sector.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.