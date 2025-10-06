Upexi to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that management will participate in the following October 2025 investor conferences. Conference details can be found below for each.
A.G.P.'s Digital Asset Treasury Showcase
Dates: October 8, 2025
Location: Virtual
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Fireside Chat
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 11:00 am E.T.
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Planet Microcap Showcase
Dates: October 21-23, 2025
Location: Arcadian Court and Loft, Toronto, Canada
Attendees: Allan Marshall, CEO, Director
Type: Presentation, Investor Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm E.T.
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Maxim Growth Summit
Dates: October 22-23, 2025
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York City
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Digital Asset Treasury Panel, Investor Meetings
Panel Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 am E.T.
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Upexi@KCSA.com.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com.
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com
Phone: (203) 442-5391
Media Contact
Gasthalter & Co.
Upexi@gasthalter.com
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: Upexi@KCSA.com
Phone: (212) 896-1254