Upexi to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, January 5th, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The ceremony will be led by Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, accompanied by members of the Company’s leadership team, Board of Directors, employees, and key stakeholders who have been instrumental in supporting Upexi’s journey.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell marks an incredible milestone for the Company,” said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. “As the leading Solana-focused treasury company, Upexi has established itself as a first-mover in the Solana ecosystem through disciplined execution. This moment is a testament to the commitment of our team, Board, investors, and partners.”

Upexi Nasdaq Closing Bell Ringing Ceremony

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM – 4:00 P.M. ET

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite: 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Live Webcast: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Upexi, Inc.:

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much SOL as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana — the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain — Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury

Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/upexiallan

Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential exercise of the warrants and the potential additional gross proceeds from such exercise, and the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

(203) 442-5391

Brian.rudick@upexi.com

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Upexi@KCSA.com

Media Relations Inquiries

Greg or Katie @STiR-communications.com

STiR-communications.com