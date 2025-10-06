Roadzen Completes $7 Million India Financing Led by Marquee Indian Investors, Implying a Parent Company Valuation of $2 per Share — Nearly 100% Premium to Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced the final closing of its previously announced India subsidiary financing, raising the full $7 million. The round, which was increased from $4.5 million due to strong investor demand, establishes a valuation of $91 million for the standalone India business.

India, which represents roughly 60% of Roadzen’s global business, provides an independent benchmark that implies a valuation of approximately $2 per share for the Nasdaq-listed parent — an almost 100% premium to its recent trading price and a strong signal of investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

The financing was led by leading institutions including Team India, Quant AMC, Valentis Advisors, Prime Securities Group, and also brought in marquee investors including Utpal Sheth and Anand Jain, among others. Structured as straight common equity, the raise resulted in no dilution to shareholders of the Nasdaq-listed parent company and approximately ~8% dilution at the subsidiary level.

Proceeds are expected to fuel Roadzen’s projected 50%+ revenue growth in India and accelerate its global AI initiatives, including DrivebuddyAI — the only government-validated ADAS platform positioned to capture more than one million new commercial vehicles annually under new AIS-184 safety mandates.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, commented, “Completing this financing round at such a premium to our public market capitalization underscores the strength of Roadzen’s business and the confidence long-term investors have in our strategy. Our operations are now fully funded to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven, which we expect to deliver by the quarter ending December 2025.”

Mr. Malhotra continued, “Our peers in India trade at 8–20x revenue multiples. Bringing in some of India’s top investors — who understand the market, believe in the story, and will help us grow the business — is a tremendous outcome. Given these comps, we believe our India business still remains undervalued, but this price discovery is an important milestone for our shareholders. With this strengthened capital base, we are positioned to scale aggressively in India and expand our AI leadership globally.”

Prime Securities Limited acted as the exclusive investment bank on the transaction.

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 323 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding achieving Adjusted EBITDA breakeven, including the timing thereof, anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, business growth in the U.S., U.K. and India, anticipated, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

