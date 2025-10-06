Gabelli and Columbia Business School to Host 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Asset Management will host the 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at Convene 237 Park on Friday, November 14th, 2025. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of multi-cancer screening, empowering beneficiaries through consumerism, developments for aging in place, and vaccine access and development.

Click here to view the flyer



Agenda

8:45 Opening Remarks

Kevin Dreyer, Co-CIO Value at Gabelli Asset Management 8:50 The Future of Multi-Cancer Screening Moderator Carri Chan – PhD, Professor at Columbia Business School

Quest Diagnostics – Asia Chang, VP & General Manager, Oncology

Exact Sciences – David Harding, SVP of Pipeline Product Management

Guardant Health – Noam Krantz (CBS ’01), SVP 9:40 Break 9:50 Empowering Beneficiaries Through Consumerism Moderator Daniel Barasa, PM at Gabelli Asset Management

HealthEquity – Brad Bennion, EVP Strategy / Corporate Development

WEX – Chris Byrd, SVP, Health and Benefits

Aetna – Jill Dailey, VP, Head of Commercial Product

Oscar Health – Jesse Horowitz, Chief Product Officer 10:40 Coffee Break 10:55 Developments for Aging in Place Moderator Rebecca Stern, PhD, SVP at Gabelli Asset Management

InnovAge – Ben Adams (CBS ’94), CFO

SCAN – Joe Kimura, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer

Signify Health – Marcus Lanznar, President

DispatchHealth – Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer 11:45 Break 11:55 Vaccine Access and Development Moderator Elena Meng (CBS ’24), Analyst at Gabelli Asset Management

Merck – Michelle Kehily (CBS ’06), US Leader; Pediatric & Pipeline Vaccines

Columbia Mailman School of Public Health – Stephen S. Morse, PhD,

AbbVie – Michael Paas (CBS ’99), VP, Head of Value & Access

Columbia Irving Medical Center – Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, MD, MPH 12:45 Closing Remarks

Convene 237 Park

237 Park Avenue

New York City

Friday, November 14th

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Miles McQuillen

Private Wealth Management

P: 914-921-5112

E : mmcquillen@gabelli.com



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.