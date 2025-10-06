Gabelli and Columbia Business School to Host 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Asset Management will host the 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at Convene 237 Park on Friday, November 14th, 2025. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of multi-cancer screening, empowering beneficiaries through consumerism, developments for aging in place, and vaccine access and development.

Agenda

8:45Opening Remarks
Kevin Dreyer, Co-CIO Value at Gabelli Asset Management
  
8:50The Future of Multi-Cancer Screening
  
 Moderator Carri Chan – PhD, Professor at Columbia Business School
Quest Diagnostics – Asia Chang, VP & General Manager, Oncology
Exact Sciences – David Harding, SVP of Pipeline Product Management
Guardant Health – Noam Krantz (CBS ’01), SVP
  
9:40Break
  
9:50Empowering Beneficiaries Through Consumerism
  
 Moderator Daniel Barasa, PM at Gabelli Asset Management
HealthEquity – Brad Bennion, EVP Strategy / Corporate Development
WEX – Chris Byrd, SVP, Health and Benefits
Aetna – Jill Dailey, VP, Head of Commercial Product
Oscar Health – Jesse Horowitz, Chief Product Officer
  
10:40Coffee Break
  
10:55Developments for Aging in Place
  
 Moderator Rebecca Stern, PhD, SVP at Gabelli Asset Management
InnovAge – Ben Adams (CBS ’94), CFO
SCAN – Joe Kimura, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer
Signify Health – Marcus Lanznar, President
DispatchHealth – Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer
  
11:45Break
  
11:55Vaccine Access and Development
  
 Moderator Elena Meng (CBS ’24), Analyst at Gabelli Asset Management
Merck – Michelle Kehily (CBS ’06), US Leader; Pediatric & Pipeline Vaccines
Columbia Mailman School of Public Health – Stephen S. Morse, PhD,
AbbVie – Michael Paas (CBS ’99), VP, Head of Value & Access
Columbia Irving Medical Center – Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, MD, MPH
  
12:45Closing Remarks
  

Convene 237 Park
237 Park Avenue
New York City
Friday, November 14th

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact
General Inquiries

Miles McQuillen
Private Wealth Management
P: 914-921-5112
E : mmcquillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


