CPI Aero Receives $10.2 Million of Purchase Orders from U.S. Air Force for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it has received multiple purchase orders totaling $10.2 million under a previously announced Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force valued at up to $65.7 million to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program (“PCIII”) and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance (“TRIM”) program. The new purchase orders bring the total funded value of the contract to $61.1 million and support additional kit deliveries within the currently funded period of performance into 2028.

The Northrop T-38 Talon is a two-seat, twinjet supersonic aircraft and has been the principal supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. Over 1,200 were produced and just under 500 are still being flown by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. The PCIII and TRIM programs give the aircraft a structural makeover that extends the service life of the aircraft beyond 2030.

“CPI is in our seventh year providing critical Kitting and Supply Chain Management services to the U.S. Air Force in support of the T-38 and its critical pilot training mission. We are proud to be an integral part of the T-38 program and to continue delivering on our commitment to the Warfighter,” commented Dorith Hakim, president and chief executive officer of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “commitment” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

