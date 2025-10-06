NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) to Present at Noble Capital Markets October 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., ("HOPE," or the "Company"), an interventional psychiatry network wholly owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 8, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals will provide a corporate update, including a discussion of the Company’s plan to launch a low-dose D-Cycloserine (DCS) product based on recent medical evidence that low-dose DCS more than doubles the clinical effectiveness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in treating depression. The presentation will provide additional detail on the Company’s newly-acquired clinical operations in Florida and their active participation with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to treat veterans with suicidal depression and PTSD. Dr. Javitt will share the Company’s recent participation in the Stop Suisilence summit and his keynote presentation on neuroplastic treatments for suicidal depression at the US Army Museum at Fort Belvoir, VA, attended by members of Congress, senior leaders of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and flag rank officers of the US Department of Defense.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees of the conference. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently re-filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a Healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

